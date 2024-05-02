Spokeo for Business Announces Strategic Alliance with WeSERV
Partnership with Arizona’s premier REALTOR® advocate since 1946 expands Spokeo’s reach to real estate professionalsPASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spokeo for Business, the B2B enterprise solution from Spokeo, the leading people search engine since 2006, today announced a strategic alliance with West & SouthEast REALTORS® of the Valley, Inc. (WeSERV), serving REALTORS® since 1946. This collaboration will transform the prospecting experience with enhanced property intelligence for WeSERV’s members and enhance their safety in the field.
Through this alliance, WeSERV members will gain unlimited access at a preferred rate to Spokeo's robust search capabilities, revolutionizing how real estate professionals get access to intelligence about properties and prospective clients. This initiative increases productivity and enhances WeSERV members’ chances for success by adding the Spokeo platform as an additional resource.
Spokeo for Business equips REALTORS® with the ability to verify client identities, ensure safety during in-person interactions, enrich contact databases with the best available demographic and contact information, and learn more about the attributes and financial status of properties. This suite of tools enables real estate professionals to make informed decisions about properties and listings, optimize their marketing strategies, and build lasting relationships with clients, ultimately leading to improved transaction efficiency and client satisfaction in the real estate market.
Harrison Tang, CEO and Co-founder of Spokeo, expressed enthusiasm about the alliance: "Building relationships is paramount in today’s real estate landscape. Our collaboration with WeSERV highlights our commitment to enhancing transparency. With Spokeo, WeSERV members can forge deeper, more meaningful connections, building trust and rapport in a competitive market."
This partnership allows Spokeo to extend its market reach and enhance its offerings within the real estate sector. By joining forces with WeSERV, Spokeo leverages the association's extensive industry expertise, providing tailored data solutions that empower real estate professionals with valuable tools for prospecting, lead generation, and researching potential clients and available properties.
WeSERV benefits significantly from enhanced data access, allowing its members to enrich client profiles and improve lead generation. Roger Nelson, CEO of WeSERV, commented, "Partnering with Spokeo enhances our members’ capabilities and strengthens our community's professionalism and success. Spokeo's comprehensive data resources and social media integration equip our members with the tools to excel in today's dynamic real estate market."
About Spokeo for Business
Spokeo for Business is the B2B enterprise solution from Spokeo, the leading people search engine that helps about 15 million monthly visitors with people intelligence data to make their world more transparent. Spokeo for Business provides access to nearly 15 billion records to help enterprise clients in industries such as collections, law enforcement, and real estate, enrich their understanding of people, prevent fraud, and more.
About WeSERV
West & SouthEast REALTORS® of the Valley, Inc. (WeSERV), established in 1946, is a member-driven, not-for-profit REALTOR® trade association that serves over 24,500 REALTORS® and affiliates throughout Cochise, Maricopa, Pinal, and Santa Cruz Counties. Association volunteers and the Member Services Team work together to deliver resources, services, and education with a vision to be One Premier Association and the mission to provide services that lead to member prosperity. WeSERV also advocates for members and works to protect the real estate industry. Find more information at www.weserv.realtor.
REALTOR® is a registered collective membership mark that may be used only by real estate professionals who are members of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) and subscribe to its strict Code of Ethics. All REALTOR® members of WeSERV belong to Arizona REALTORS® and the National Association of REALTORS®.
