Spokeo Extends Capabilities to Serve Credit Unions

Exhibiting for the 1st time at the National Credit Union Collections Alliance Conference

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Spokeo, the leading people search engine, is proud to announce its inaugural participation in the National Credit Union Collections Alliance (NCUCA) Conference in Las Vegas NV, from April 11-13th. Spokeo has long been the leading provider of robust people intelligence in the consumer market with extensive coverage of the US population that includes insights from over 120 social platforms. With millions of daily users, Spokeo is excited to bring more focus and unique insights to credit unions and their internal collections professionals.

Spokeo’s platform provides open-source intelligence to empower skip tracing efforts and locate debtors faster and more efficiently. The platform empowers collections professionals to perform skip tracing by providing access to contact details including cell phone numbers, personal email addresses, and social media accounts, along with other key information on associates and related parties.

Powered by over 12 billion records, Spokeo has long maintained robust intelligence with broad coverage of all consumers, including those typically underserved by the financial sector. Spokeo’s open source social media coverage combined with its substantial database of debtor phone numbers and email addresses provides an innovative and efficient source of intelligence for credit union collection professionals.

“With rising consumer debt and increasing consumer mobility, collectors are facing new challenges during a period of great economic uncertainty. By embracing open-source skip tracing intelligence, credit unions have additional tools to locate and engage debtors to resolve delinquent accounts,” says Harrison Tang, CEO & Co-founder. “Our current customers are already realizing the value that Spokeo’s people intelligence platform brings to their skip tracing operations, and we look forward to helping other collections professionals.”

Spokeo executives will be at Table 55 during the NCUCA expo hours.

About Spokeo
Spokeo is a people search engine that both enlightens and empowers our customers. With over 12 billion records and 18 million visitors per month, we reconnect friends, reunite families, prevent fraud, and more.

