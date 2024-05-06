GoCo Gains Momentum: Recent Awards Highlight Tech and Service Innovations

Leading SMB HRIS recognized for outstanding customer service and innovative HR software.

HOUSTON, TX, USA, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GoCo, a leading provider of innovative HR technology solutions, today announced a recent string of accolades, underscoring its commitment to excellence in both customer service and technological innovation.

In March, GoCo was named a 2024 Excellence in Customer Service Award Finalist by the Business Intelligence Group. This esteemed recognition celebrates GoCo's dedication to supporting its customers while pioneering tools that empower others to achieve success. GoCo clinched the finalist spot for Organization of the Year (Small – 101-1,000 Employees) in the Software Industry, underscoring its differentiator of excellent customer service.

Adding to its reputation for outstanding customer service, GoCo secured the bronze award for Customer Service Department of the Year – Computer Software - 100 or More Employees at the 18th Annual Stevie® Awards For Sales & Customer Service. This prestigious honor acknowledges the tireless efforts of GoCo's team in delivering exceptional service, support, and training to thousands of GoCo clients.

On the technological front, GoCo's prowess was recognized by The Software Report, which named the company among the Top 25 HR Software Companies of 2024. This distinction highlights GoCo's continued commitment to driving innovation and setting industry standards.

Additionally, GoCo was honored to be included in the 2024 Top HRTech Brands by DHRmap for Benefits Administration, further solidifying its position as a leader in the HR technology landscape.

Perhaps most notably, in April, GoCo was named a 2024 HR Tech Award Winner in Core HR and Workforce Management for Best Small Business-Focused Solution by Lighthouse Research & Advisory. This prestigious accolade not only highlights GoCo's technological prowess but also its dedication to meeting the unique needs of small businesses.

“There's never enough time for busy HR leaders to get everything done, but GoCo has an answer to that,” said Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer, Lighthouse Research & Advisory. “With a robust HR platform focused on small businesses and their unique needs, 100% of GoCo clients say the system saves them time each week. Most importantly, those employers are turning that newly freed up time toward creating workplaces that engage and support the workforce in a powerful way.”

As GoCo continues to push the boundaries of innovation and excellence, these awards exemplify the company’s unwavering dedication to driving positive change in the HR technology landscape.

"It's a tremendous honor to receive these accolades, which are a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire GoCo team," said Nir Leibovich, Co-Founder and CEO at GoCo. "These awards reaffirm our commitment to delivering best-in-class solutions and unparalleled customer service to our clients."

In tandem with its esteemed recognitions, GoCo has made significant strides in enhancing its platform with cutting-edge features aimed at revolutionizing HR management for small and medium-sized businesses. Among the notable additions to its arsenal are expense management with an AI receipt scanner, built-in AI knowledge base, attendance management and scheduling, and employee engagement and eNPS surveys.

Additionally, GoCo proudly announces the addition of Steve Allison as the new Vice President of Client Success. With over 30 years in the Benefits and HR industry, Steve brings a wealth of experience to the GoCo team. His appointment underscores GoCo's commitment to delivering unparalleled service and support to its growing client base.

For more information about GoCo and its award-winning solution, visit www.goco.io.

About GoCo:

Founded in 2015, GoCo.io is streamlining the all-in-one HR experience with a modern, user-friendly design and top-rated client support. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, and serving customers nationwide, its mission is to help SMBs spend less time on manual, painful, and complex HR tasks so they can focus on growing happier, more productive teams. Learn more at GoCo.io