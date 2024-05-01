Submit Release
SLEEP IN HEAVENLY PEACE VOLUNTEERS DELIVER 200,000TH BED TO FAMILY IN NEED

Three adults give thumbs up while standing next to a bunk bed with a child on the top bunk.

Volunteers with Sleep in Heavenly Peace NY-Buffalo chapter pose for a photo during the 200,000th bed delivery, with a child on the top bunk.

An mother and child snuggle on the top bunk of the 200,000th delivered Sleep in Heavenly Peace branded bed.

Family members snuggle together on the top bunk of the 200,000th delivered bed from Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

Volunteers and Donors Make Dreams Come True: Building a Better Night's Sleep for Kids

I still remember the smile on the face of the little girl who received SHP's first bed in 2012. We have a long way to go to end child bedlessness, and this accomplishment tells me it is possible.”
— Jordan Allen, executive director
POCATELLO, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP), a non-profit dedicated to building beds for children in need, celebrates a major milestone: their 200,000th bed delivered.

This achievement reflects the dedication of SHP's 350+ chapters, volunteers, sponsors, and donors who share the mission of ensuring "NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN!"

“It is humbling to think of the thousands of volunteers, donors and sponsors who have made this accomplishment possible. I still remember the smile on the face of the little girl who received the first SHP bed–a smile that has been duplicated 200,000 times!,” said Jordan Allen, executive director. “Though we have a long way to go to end child bedlessness, this accomplishment tells me it is possible.”

The milestone bed, delivered by the organization's Buffalo, New York chapter, provided five beds for one family. More importantly, it offered a safe and secure place for these children to sleep, promoting better physical and mental health, and fostering a sense of security and stability.

"Our Buffalo community understands the importance of a good night's sleep for children,” said Jerry Sheldon, president of the NY-Buffalo chapter of SHP. “Together, through Sleep in Heavenly Peace, we're addressing child bedlessness and giving kids the foundation they need to thrive."

Every child deserves a bed of their own. Children aged 3-17 without a bed in an SHP service area are eligible. Learn more and apply at shpbeds.org/apply.

Get Involved
SHP relies on donor funding and volunteers to build, deliver, and support its mission. Visit shpbeds.org to find a chapter near you and make a difference in your community.

About
Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to building and delivering beds to children in need. Fueled by volunteers' kindness and donor generosity, we're growing our impact across the U.S. and beyond. We believe a bed is a basic need for a child's well-being, and our mission is simple: NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN! Learn more and get involved at shpbeds.org.

Leigh Ann Dufurrena
Sleep in Heavenly Peace
+1 208-972-2779
public.relations@shpbeds.org
Sleep in Heavenly Peace Helps Kids in Need and Builds Community

