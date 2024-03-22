Sleep in Heavenly Peace Honors Lisa and Scott Foster with Guardian of the Mission Award
We just want to do what we can to help as many kiddos as possible. It’s all about the kids, a bed and giving them a fair chance to succeed in school and in the future!”TWIN FALLS, ID, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP), a non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring that NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN, is proud to announce Lisa and Scott Foster, of our Kansas City, MO chapter, are awarded the prestigious Guardian of the Mission award. The award ceremony is scheduled for March 20th, 2024 in Kansas City, and will be a highlight of SHP's commitment to community service and charitable endeavors.
— Lisa and Scott Foster
Established with the legacy of founding board member and former Chapter President Heather Allen in mind, the Guardian of the Mission award celebrates individuals who demonstrate an outstanding commitment to the SHP mission. The award recognizes those who serve with an attitude of selflessness, contribute to community growth, and prioritize children who need a bed of their own.
The Fosters joined SHP in March of 2018, and brought with them a desire and heart to serve their community in a positive way. Lisa has been an SHP ambassador from the start, volunteering early on to be a Regional Support Lead to the chapters in the Midwest South Region. She selflessly serves the SHP chapters she works with to ensure they have the tools needed to faithfully serve their communities as well.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace started from a simple act of kindness in Idaho and has grown into a national movement, with chapters across the United States and Canada. The organization brings together volunteers to build, and deliver quality bunk beds to children and families in need.
The Board of Directors extends their heartfelt congratulations to Lisa and Scott Foster. The Board is committed to supporting the organization's mission and empowering its chapters to reach every child in need.
The award ceremony promises to be a momentous occasion, celebrating not only the Fosters' contributions but also the collective effort of countless volunteers and supporters who share in the vision that NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN!
For more information about Sleep in Heavenly Peace and the Guardian of the Mission award, please visit www.shpbeds.org.
**About Sleep in Heavenly Peace**
Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a non-profit organization dedicated to building,and delivering beds to children in need. Founded on the belief that a bed is a basic need for the proper physical, emotional, and mental support of a child, SHP has grown from a single project in Idaho to an international organization. SHP continues to expand its reach and to see that NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN, thanks to the dedication of its volunteers and generosity of its donors.
Anna Marshall
Sleep in Heavenly Peace
public.relations@shpbeds.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Our Why