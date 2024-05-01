InventionHome® Inventors Create Specialized Charging System that Utilizes Solar Energy for Charging Electric Vehicles
Bruce and Phillip Baum of Norwalk, CA are the creators of the Solar Powered Universal Car Covers, an expanding vehicle cover designed to absorb sunlight and convert it to usable electricity, supplying supplemental charge to an electric vehicle battery. The cover can be available for residential and commercial vehicles, automatically rolling out as the driver stops and parks their vehicle. The cover device is comprised of a series of solar panels with a universal adapter, wherein the user will have the ability to supply power to his or her vehicle using solar power from direct contact between sunlight and the attached car cover. The panels roll out from the top of a vehicle and directly connect to the vehicle via the pig tail adapter.
The covers can be universal or specifically made for each vehicle make and model. Users can park their vehicle and obtain supplemental charge for their vehicle batteries via the cover. It may also be useful during natural disasters or other power outages. The covers offer a way for electric vehicle owners to maintain supplemental charge to their vehicle battery without having to constantly stop and locate charging stations.
As more consumers and businesses transition to electric vehicles, the demand for supplemental charging systems has risen significantly. EV owners often seek solutions to enhance their charging infrastructure, especially for situations where conventional charging stations may not be readily available or convenient. Losing battery charge while traveling long distances or at inopportune times can put drivers in danger, especially if stuck in remote areas that lack cell phone reception.
Supplemental charging systems, such as portable chargers, home charging stations with higher power outputs, and fast-charging solutions, help alleviate range anxiety by providing EV owners with additional options for charging their vehicles, particularly during long trips or in areas with limited charging infrastructure. However, the downsides to these system often includes people being forced to carry along independent devices. Forgetting one of these supplemental charging methods for a long trip can be incredibly frustrating and detrimental to travel time. The innovative and versatile feature of the Solar Powered Universal Car Covers being integrated directly into the vehicle itself alleviates these worries. With its multipurpose design, the Car Covers would be a significant enhancement to any automotive manufacturer’s product line.
Bruce and Phillip filed their Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and are working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to their Solar Powered Universal Car Covers product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
