InventionHome® Product Developers Create Power Tool System that Continuously Operates via an Internal Power Generator
EINPresswire.com/ -- Bruce and Phillip Baum of Santa Fe Springs, CA are the creators of Self Charging Tools, a series of power tools equipped with internal generators that supply power to the tool battery. The generator is connected to the motor such that when the tool is active, the batteries are charged to maintain continuous use of the tool without a battery charger or electrical power connections. The tools will be powered by a rotary engine that will be attached to the power generator. As the rotary engine powers the tool, the generator collects the mechanical energy created by the engine and converts it to electrical energy that will be stored in an internal battery.
The tool (e.g., a drill) would consist of an internal motor and micro generator system connected to one another. A double battery and cell system would then alternate power at a specific point of charge to optimize tool performance and maintain a balance of readily available power. The outer shell would be compromised of a hard plastic or materials to maximize durability of the tool. The tools are versatile and practical by maintaining endless and continuous operation without the need for a charge, saving considerable time and effort on jobs and worksites.
Creating self-charging power tools has recently become a feasible application due to technological advancements in this area through recent years. The concept typically involves integrating energy harvesting or storage technologies into power tools to enable them to recharge their batteries or operate without external power sources for extended periods. Designing power tools with greater energy efficiency, reduced power consumption during idle states, and intelligent power management systems can help extend battery life and reduce the frequency of recharging.
A more popular application includes the creation of hybrid power systems through the combination of multiple power sources, such as a rechargeable battery with a supplementary energy harvesting system. This can create such hybrid power systems that provide continuous or extended operation without requiring frequent manual recharging. Versatile and innovative creations like the Self Charging Tools and their rotary engine and generator combination can gain a foothold in this market and would significantly enhance any manufacturer’s product line.
Bruce and Phillip filed their Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and are working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to their Self Charging Tools product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Self Charging Tools can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
