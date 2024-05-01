Jennifer Martin Rieck selected as Top Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor of the Year by IAOTP
Jennifer Martin Rieck will be honored in Nashville this December at the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) annual awards galaNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jennifer Martin Rieck, Therapist, Writer, and Owner of Epijennetics Counseling & Consulting, was recently selected as Top Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor of the Year for 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.
Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com/award-gala
With over two decades of experience in the healthcare industry, Ms. Rieck is a Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor, Certified Telemental Health Provider, and the owner of Epijennetics Counseling and Consulting in Libertyville, Illinois. As a therapist, she believes that we cannot fully understand mental health without first understanding the impact of our stories, our relationships, and our beliefs about ourselves, others, and the world. She is passionate about helping clients increase their self-awareness of these things so that they are more in touch with their feelings, needs, and desires, and are more equipped with the knowledge and tools to create the life that they want. She has found that when we put in the work to make sense of ourselves and our stories, we not only heal and grow ourselves but also develop more compassion and increased understanding of others. Often this growth and healing process lessens mental health symptoms such as anxiety and depression and improves overall quality of life, as well as relationship quality. Alongside this role, Ms. Rieck is an LCPC with Grow Therapy before which she held the same position at Living Pono Counseling for three years. Additionally, she has worked with Ammirati Counseling, Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Chicago, the Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center, Bostwick Laboratories and VCU Health, among other organizations.
Ms. Rieck’s areas of expertise include but are not limited to relationship counseling, mental health work, counseling psychology, narrative therapy, cognitive behavioral therapy, research and training.
Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Rieck earned an associate degree in 1999 from J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College. In 2001, she graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University with a Bachelor’s degree in Clinical Laboratory Science. After accumulating more than a decade of professional experience, Ms. Rieck returned to school at Trinity International University, where she earned a Master’s degree in Mental Health Counseling in 2020. Outside of academia, she has remained steadfast in her pursuit of professional growth, securing more credentials as a national certified counselor (NCC), a licensed professional counselor (LPC), a licensed professional clinical counselor (LPCC), a certified clinical telemental health (TMH) provider, and others.
Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Rieck has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments and insight, as evidenced by her writings on epijennetics.com being viewed by readers in over 180 countries. This year she was included in Marquis Who’s Who of America and Who’s Who of Professional Women. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville this December for her selection as Top Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor of the Year.
In addition to her successful career, Ms. Rieck is committed to volunteerism in her community. She has donated time to her local church, as a mentor with Kids Hope USA, and as a sponsor with Compassion International. Driven in part by deeply personal experiences, Ms. Rieck is proud of her exceptional ability to help so many people.
The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Jennifer Martin Rieck for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."
Looking back, Ms. Rieck attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to organize her website’s content into a published book while continuing to enjoy being a celebrated and devoted counselor.
