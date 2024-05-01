InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Scanning Robot that Automates the Creation and Drafting of a Floor Plan
EINPresswire.com/ -- Anthony K. of Detroit, MI is the creator of the Floor Installation Plan, an automated robot that outlines, measures, and cuts flooring to appropriate sizes. The system can scan a room via a sensor and identify measurement thresholds and permanent objects, recording data that can be sent to a computer for drafting a floor plan. There are one or more sensors integrated into the system that can measure flooring surfaces and detect permanent objects. A utility blade in the system can be used to cut flooring to size. Users can easily install flooring without having to spend time making complex measurements by themselves.
Users can simply place the robot in a room and utilize its scanner system to take precise measurements of the floor and all nearby permanent objects. It eliminates the need for people to get on their hands and knees when mapping out any size floor plan, saving considerable time and effort when installing flooring.
The current method of drafting a floor plan for flooring installation typically involves a combination of traditional drafting techniques and digital tools. The first step is to measure the dimensions of the space where the flooring will be installed, including measuring the length, width, and any irregularities or obstacles such as columns, doorways, and alcoves. Accurate measurements are crucial for creating an effective floor plan. Measuring around permanent objects, especially in larger floor plans, is incredibly time consuming.
Traditionally, drafters would sketch the floor plan by hand on graph paper or using drafting tools like rulers, T-squares, and templates. The sketch would include all the structural elements of the space, such as walls, doors, windows, and architectural features. Other options include utilizing software applications and digital drafting tools to create the plan. Both methods require large time investments and knowledge of how to apply the taken measurements. The Floor Installation Plan robot aims to minimize time and effort needed to draft and create a floor plan. The robot is innovative and versatile, sure to expand any manufacturer’s product line.
Anthony filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Floor Installation Plan product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Floor Installation Plan can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
Users can simply place the robot in a room and utilize its scanner system to take precise measurements of the floor and all nearby permanent objects. It eliminates the need for people to get on their hands and knees when mapping out any size floor plan, saving considerable time and effort when installing flooring.
The current method of drafting a floor plan for flooring installation typically involves a combination of traditional drafting techniques and digital tools. The first step is to measure the dimensions of the space where the flooring will be installed, including measuring the length, width, and any irregularities or obstacles such as columns, doorways, and alcoves. Accurate measurements are crucial for creating an effective floor plan. Measuring around permanent objects, especially in larger floor plans, is incredibly time consuming.
Traditionally, drafters would sketch the floor plan by hand on graph paper or using drafting tools like rulers, T-squares, and templates. The sketch would include all the structural elements of the space, such as walls, doors, windows, and architectural features. Other options include utilizing software applications and digital drafting tools to create the plan. Both methods require large time investments and knowledge of how to apply the taken measurements. The Floor Installation Plan robot aims to minimize time and effort needed to draft and create a floor plan. The robot is innovative and versatile, sure to expand any manufacturer’s product line.
Anthony filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Floor Installation Plan product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Floor Installation Plan can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
InventionHome
+1 866-844-6512
info@inventionhome.com