TPWD Spearheads Fish Replenishment Efforts at Lake Dunlap

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

News Image Share on Facebook Share Release URL

NEW BRAUNFELS – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s (TPWD) Inland Fisheries Division Corpus Christi District recently launched an effort to rebuild the fishery at Lake Dunlap. The reservoir was refilled with water in the fall after a dam-failure repair, but years of low water levels had a detrimental effect on the fish population.

TPWD staff conducted fish population surveys and determined prey fish and largemouth bass populations had decreased. They initiated a fish restocking plan on April 22, placing 272 adult-sized largemouth bass into Lake Dunlap. Over the next few months, TPWD’s fish hatcheries will also stock bluegill, channel catfish and Lone Star largemouth bass fingerlings as part of the management plan.

“Enhancing the fishery with adult bass not only provides instant angling opportunities, but also expedites replenishing depleted bass stock through natural reproduction,” said Dusty McDonald, TPWD Corpus Christi District Fisheries Supervisor. “Only time will tell how the fishery compares to the pre-dewatering years, but efforts such as these will help put Lake Dunlap on track for success.”

TPWD worked with homeowners to instill the importance of leaving the natural habitat in place prior to the lakes re-pooling. The agency also partnered with the Guadalupe Blanco River Authority and the Canyon Bass Club of San Marcos to enhance the fishery. Using natural materials, they created and deployed artificial fish habitat along with catfish spawning boxes.

“The combination of quality fish habitat and fish stocking has Lake Dunlap on the path to great fishing,” said McDonald. “In time, families should be out there making great memories.”

Fishing Information for anglers can be found on TPWD’s Lake Dunlap fishing webpage.