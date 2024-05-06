Women’s Foundation of the South to Premiere New Impact Production This May

New Orleans-based Nonprofit Screening “As We Are” May 10 in New Orleans, Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women’s Foundation of the South (WFS), the groundbreaking nonprofit that exists to improve futures for women and girls of color in the South, continues to revolutionize grant-making in the region by using its funds to support women-of-color-led nonprofits. The organization announced that it will debut new impact programming via two public screenings in both Louisiana and Mississippi this May.

In partnership with strut AGENCY and two-time Emmy-nominated and Award-winning filmmaker Eternal Polk, WFS is proud to premiere the docuseries called As We Are, which highlights the stories of women of color nonprofit leaders in the South as they actually are versus how they are imagined. The initial three episodes showcase the stories of dynamic leaders in Louisiana and Mississippi.

The series will build on WFS’ impact video series from 2022 and 2023, Learn with Us, and evocatively explore the lives, work, struggles, and achievements of women from diverse cultural backgrounds. Through interviews and powerful storytelling, the series will offer an inspiring portrayal of women and girls of color in the South and their enduring legacy.

"'As We Are' is incredibly powerful," notes Carmen J. Randolph, WFS President and CEO. "Many people don't realize just how challenging the work is when you're a woman of color heading up a nonprofit, trying to find solutions for your community and constituents when you have little to no resources at your disposal. The demands are relentless, but as women of color leaders, we feel that we cannot rest so we don't let our communities down. It's an impossible situation, and the toll this takes on our well-being is extreme. And when you understand the staggering lack of charitable funding received by women and girls of color in the South, it becomes clear. This simply cannot continue."

The Louisiana screening takes place on May 10, 2024, at Ashe Power House Theater, 1731 Baronne Street, New Orleans, LA 70113. Seating is limited, and attendance is by-invitation-only.

Doors open at 6pm for a pre-screening reception, followed by an introduction to WFS at 6:45pm. The screening begins promptly at 7pm, followed by a panel discussion with Eternal Polk, As We Are director. The event concludes at 9pm. This event is free of charge.

Louisiana WFS-grantee partners featured in the docu-series include Lanor Curole of the United Houma Nation, Inc., Judy Reese Morse of the Urban League of Louisiana, Ashley Shelton of the Power Coalition for Equity and Justice, Darilyn Demolle Turner of the Zion Travelers Cooperative Center, Inc., and Dawn Bradley-Fletcher of the New Orleans Women and Children’s Shelter. WFS is extremely grateful to the W.K. Kellogg Foundation for sponsoring the Louisiana screening of As We Are.

About Women’s Foundation of the South:

The Women’s Foundation of the South (WFS) is the first public foundation of its kind, guided by and working for women and girls of color (WGOC) in the Southern United States. WFS is led by experienced grant makers of color and raises funds, leverages resources, and centers and invests in the collective power, health, well-being, economic security, and leadership of WGOC in the South.

WFS is a permanent, endowed institution that serves as a gateway for donors, foundations, corporations, and individual investors to maximize the social impact of their investments in WGOC in the South. By transforming the way philanthropy prioritizes its funding, we can effect systemic change in gender and racial injustice and amplify the voices and actions of nonprofits that are led by WGOC in the South.