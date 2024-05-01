"The Ballad of a Hustler" Triumphs with Best Dramatic Feature at Arizona International Film Festival
Writen by and starring Bernardo Barreto, directed by Heitor Dhalia, the film is in the Festival Route in 2024LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cinematic landscape has been marked by a poignant new milestone as "The Ballad of a Hustler," a film that delves into the complex life of an immigrant in the United States, clinched the Best Dramatic Feature Award at the Arizona International Film Festival this past Sunday. The film, penned by Bernardo Barreto and helmed by director Heitor Dahlia, is now poised to captivate audiences at its upcoming screening at the Beverly Hills Film Festival.
A Riveting Tale of Struggle and Survival "The Ballad of a Hustler" is not just a film; it's a narrative that resonates with the heartbeat of America's immigrant experience. The film stars Bernardo Barreto, Robbie Johns, Emeraude Toubia, Andréa Beltrão, Drew Moerlein, and Robin Lord Taylor. The film is a collaborative effort produced by Berny Filmes and Yale Productions.
After its victory in Arizona, the film's journey continues as it is set to screen at the prestigious Beverly Hills Film Festival. The event promises to be a showcase of the film's raw emotional power and its urgent message on the realities of immigration and the human spirit's resilience. Screening Invitation Members of the press and the public are cordially invited to attend the screening of "The Ballad of a Hustler" and witness a story that transcends borders and touches the core of our shared humanity.
Screening Details
Date: Saturday, May 4th, 2024
Time: 8:50 p.m.
Venue: TCL Chinese 6 Theatres, 6925 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028
For tickets, press, or general inquiries, please reach out via email at info@thaiseliasenpr.com or call +1 774-319-0317.
Join us for an evening of compelling cinema that celebrates the strength found in the face of adversity and the quest for a better life. "The Ballad of a Hustler" is more than a film; it's a testament to the enduring spirit of those who dare to dream.
