Billiard TV Partners with the Women’s Professional Billiards Association
Billiard TV has partnered with the Women’s Professional Billiards Association to stream up to 12 events a year.
The partnership with Billiard TV represents a significant breakthrough for women's billiards”CHESHIRE, CT, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Billiard TV – the first 24/7 television channel devoted to the sports of billiards – has partnered with the Women’s Professional Billiards Association to stream up to 12 events a year. With the WPBA partnership in place, Billiard TV now streams more than 1,000 hours of live events each year. The partnership will kick off this weekend with Billiard TV streaming the Borderline Brunswick Invitational live from Bristol, TN.
— Jerry Stuckart, a member of the Board of Directors for the WPBA
"We are proud to welcome the WPBA to Billiard TV," said Brendan Canning, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Triple B Media, which owns Billiard TV. "We are confident that the addition of WPBA events will be a huge addition to our repertoire of programming."
"The partnership with Billiard TV represents a significant breakthrough for women's billiards," said Jerry Stuckart, a member of the Board of Directors for the WPBA. "It greatly enhances our ability to showcase our athletes on a global stage, significantly expanding our audience and attracting more sponsors to our organization and individual players. This exposure is crucial for the growth of our sport and the empowerment of women athletes worldwide."
About Billiard TV
Billiard TV is a free, ad-supported television channel that is available to more than 100M homes and is distributed on Samsung TV Plus (US, Nordics, and India), YouTube TV, XUMO, LG Channels, Sling TV, Fubo, Xiaomi, Local Now, Plex, TCL, sports.tv, The Grio, SportsTribal TV, Distro TV, Freebie TV, Rad TV, RedBox, Freecast, Stremium, Channel Box, and Streamstak, Triple-B Media's owned and operated platform. Billiard TV is also available on Roku via the Billiard TV connected TV app. Search "Billiard TV" on your Roku device.
About the Women’s Professional Billiards Association
Founded in 1976, the Women’s Professional Billiards Association (WPBA) is the premier tour for women’s professional billiards in the United States. Celebrated for promoting excellence and growth in the sport, the WPBA hosts major events and championships across the country, showcasing the best in the sport and providing a platform for women athletes to compete at the highest levels.
About Triple-B Media
Triple-B Media is a full service content company, specializing in the operation of television networks and content distribution throughout the world. Triple B Media owns or operates television networks including Billiard TV, Sportstak, Bark TV, MotoAmerica TV, ACL Cornhole TV, Boxing TV, and more. The Company also operates its own digital platform called Streamstak at www.streamstak.com.
