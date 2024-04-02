Submit Release
Bark TV Launches Campaign to Feature Viewers' Dogs on Air

Bark TV

Viewers of Bark TV can submit their dogs' pictures to Bark TV and they'll be featured on TV!

Bark TV wants to make every viewer's dog a TV star. At Bark TV, we celebrate dogs 24/7. Now is the time to celebrate our viewers’ dogs.”
— Brendan Canning
CHESHIRE, CT, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bark TV - a nationally distributed television network devoted to all things dogs - has launched a campaign asking for viewers to submit photos of their dogs. Bark TV will create short features about the dogs submitted for viewing on air.

"Bark TV wants to make every viewer's dog a TV star," said Brendan Canning, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Triple B Media, which owns Bark TV. "Everyone tells me my lab, Scout, is the cutest dog they’ve ever seen, but I’m willing to put that to the test. At Bark TV, we celebrate dogs 24/7. Now is the time to celebrate our viewers’ dogs."

Viewers are encouraged to go to www.barktvdogs.com, fill out the form and Bark TV will feature their dog on the channel.

Check out the “Bark TV Dogs” promo here.

About Bark TV
Created exclusively for dog lovers all over the world, Bark TV celebrates the goodness of dogs with feel-good, brand safe content programmed all day long. The channel is available to nearly 50M homes and is distributed on Sling TV, Local Now, TCL, The Grio, Distro TV, Freecast, Stremium, Channel Box and Streamstak, Triple-B Media's owned and operated platform. It is also available over-the-air as a diginet channel in Atlanta (channel 32.6), Phoenix (channel 44.4), Hartford (channel 27.4), Vero Beach (channel 19.3), Las Vegas (channel 18.6) and Reno (channel 3.7).

About Triple-B Media
Triple-B Media is a full service content company, specializing in the operation of television networks and content distribution throughout the world. Triple B Media owns or operates television networks including Billiard TV, Sportstak, BarkTV, MotoAmerica TV, ACL Cornhole TV, Boxing TV, and more. The Company also operates its own digital platform called Streamstak at www.streamstak.com.

Brendan Canning
Triple B Media
+1 203-606-2427
email us here

Bark TV Dogs Promo

