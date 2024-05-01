Email Marketers Deliverability Training & emailexpert Certification in Alicante, Spain
Deliverability Training and Certification Half Proices for Charities and NGO´s”ALICANTE, VALENCIA, SPAIN, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emailexpert is thrilled to announce the upcoming Deliverability Summit Alicante 2024, scheduled to take place from May 29th to June 1st at Eurostars Centrum in Alicante, Spain. This highly anticipated event is designed to bring together email and deliverability consultants, CRM managers, and industry professionals for a deep dive into the critical domain of email deliverability.
— Nely Bonar, co-Founder
Building on the success of previous summits in cities like London, Prague, and Amsterdam, the Alicante summit promises attendees a unique platform to enhance their knowledge, network with peers, and share experiences within the industry. Set against Alicante's breath-taking backdrop, the summit offers an array of networking events, expert-led sessions, intensive hands-on boot camps, and the opportunity to gain the only vendor-agnostic independent certification available on the subject of email deliverability.
Notable industry leaders Nathalie Small, Sr. Compliance & Deliverability Specialist of Bird, Guy Hanson, Vice President, Customer Engagement of Validity; Barry Abel, Chief Revenue Officer, Halon; Pierre Pignault of MailSoar, Florin Armasu of Data Innovation; Raymond Dijkxhoorn, CEO, SURBL; Sandy Kartopawiro, Co-Founder, SEINō and Steven Henderson of Emarsys an SAP company have already confirmed their speaking at the event.
Owing to the classroom-based, intensive nature of the event spaces are limited. This decision is to ensure attendees have the ideal environment for maximum interaction and deep learning.
A summit ticket guarantees benefits like four-course gourmet lunches, all-day refreshments, exclusive access to networking events, and the chance to qualify for two distinct Deliverability Certifications from Emailexpert. Catering to professionals with varying levels of experience, the path to certification is designed to be flexible and adaptable.
We invite you to seize this opportunity for growth, learning, and networking. Ensure your spot by purchasing your ticket today at https://alicante.deliverabilitysummit.com. The full keynote speaker list and event schedule are being updated continuously on our website as we approach the summit's kick-off.
While registration is ongoing, participants are encouraged to secure their seats today because of limited availability. Visit alicante.deliverabilitysummit.com to be a part of this unparalleled opportunity. Stay updated on the event schedule and the complete speaker list via our website.
For inquiries, scholarship opportunities, or additional information, please visit our website or reach out to our dedicated team at hello@emailexpert.com.
We eagerly look forward to meeting you in Alicante!
About Emailexpert
Established in the UK, Emailexpert is a leading force in the realm of email marketing and deliverability. Helping change the global dynamics of email marketing with their industry-specific collaborations and expertise, Emailexpert brings practices and knowledge that are empowering to all involved. The organisations works is made possible through its top tier membership program, The Marketing Consortium. This consists of AtData, Halon, The Email Studio, Email Industries, SURBL, DMARC Advisor, Postmastery, SEINō.
For more information, get in touch at +34 643 451975 or visit www.emailexpert.com.
MEDIA CONTACT
Andrew Bonar
Emailexpert UK Ltd
Telephone: +44 20 7193 2737
Email: hello@emailexpert.com
Website: www.emailexpert.com
Andrew Bonar
Emailexpert UK Ltd
+44 20 7193 2737
email us here
