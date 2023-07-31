2023 Festival of Email: A Groundbreaking Hybrid Celebration of Email Marketing at MartechFest - Live from Utrecht, NL
We couldn’t be more thrilled to present the hybrid format for the Festival of Email 2023,”LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- We are very excited to announce that the Festival of Email 2023 will once again harness the power of Hopin hybrid event technology for its second edition. This creative platform merges in-person interactions with online connectivity, providing attendees unmatched opportunities to network, learn, and engage with the best in the email marketing industry.
— Nely Bonar, co-Founder.
The physical part of the festival will take place as part of the MartechFest in the energetic centre of Utrecht (25 minutes from Amsterdam), attracting top brands and industry veterans. Prepare to hear brand side presentations from the likes of Bundesliga, PostNL, LinkedIn, HelloFresh, KPN, Semrush, and John Lewis. Meet global influencers including Christopher Marriott, Udeme Ukutt, Kath Pay, and local experts Jordie van Rijn and Michael Straathof who will also grace this exclusive gathering.
The Festival of Email produced by emailexpert made waves with its hybrid debut in Miami, using the Hopin platform to deliver seamless virtual connectivity. We are thrilled to bring this successful format back to The Netherlands, providing an inclusive, accessible experience for email marketing professionals worldwide.
The festival is renowned for its extensive range of high-quality content, thought-provoking sessions, and invaluable networking opportunities. With the hybrid format back in play, attendees can choose between immersing themselves in the vibrant in-person environment or participating in the event's dynamic virtual realm.
If you can't make it to Utrecht, the online side of the festival will still offer you a full, immersive, and interactive experience. Join live sessions, participate in real-time discussions, and access on-demand content from wherever you are. With a user-friendly interface, your engaging experience is guaranteed.
Sponsors include DMARC Advisor, Spotler Group, Halon, Red Sift, Marigold, Bouncer, Meiro, Kickbox and Martrexo amongst other email security and automation platforms.
The Festival of Email will run from September 6th to 8th in Utrecht, NL. Prepare for a range of sessions, workshops, and keynote presentations addressing hot topics such as email marketing strategies, design, customer engagement, personalisation, and emerging industry trends.
Registration is now open, with a limited-time early bird discount: use the code EARLY30 to save. Visit our official website today at https://festivalofemail.com to secure your spot and further explore what's in store for you at the Festival of Email 2023.
We can't wait to welcome you!
About Emailexpert
Festival of Email is organised by emailexpert.
Emailexpert is a thriving community of marketing, engineering, and security professionals, united by a common goal: to create a better email ecosystem. Since its inception in 2010 as an ad-hoc group and its formal launch as a paid membership organisation in 2023, Emailexpert has established itself as a prominent force within the messaging and marketing industries.
As a distinguished event organiser, Emailexpert specialises in crafting conferences and summits designed to foster knowledge-sharing, innovation, and business growth among email industry professionals. These events serve as a nexus for thought leaders and decision-makers, providing a platform for collaboration and networking, as well as showcasing emerging trends and technologies that shape the future of the email landscape.
Emailexpert's commitment to excellence extends beyond its events, as the organisation continually seeks to provide valuable resources, educational content, and networking opportunities to its members. By fostering a spirit of collaboration and inclusivity, Emailexpert enables its members to exchange ideas, share best practices, and work together to overcome the challenges facing the email industry today.
At the core of Emailexpert's mission is a dedication to nurturing a strong and vibrant community of professionals, committed to driving positive change within the messaging and marketing sectors. Through its events, resources, and membership benefits, the organisation empowers its members to stay ahead of the curve and contribute meaningfully to the evolution of the email ecosystem.
For more information about Emailexpert and its initiatives, please visit emailexpert.org. Join the conversation, collaborate with industry peers, and become a part of the future of email.
