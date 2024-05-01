Packaging Machinery Manufacturer ESS Technologies to Expand in Montgomery County

RICHMOND,VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that ESS Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of the Pacteon Group that specializes in complete packaging line design and equipment manufacturing, will invest $1.6 million to increase capacity and expand in Montgomery County. In January 2023, the company expanded in Giles County, adding an additional location to increase research and development, manufacturing, and office space. As part of this new expansion, ESS will consolidate its current facilities in Giles and Montgomery into one larger operation in Montgomery County, increasing the square footage to 40,000 square feet at the new location to increase production capacity. The project will create 27 new jobs.

“Companies like ESS Technologies, Inc. are a crucial component of the thriving supply chain and logistics ecosystem in Virginia,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Virginia provided the location, the robust workforce, and the business climate for ESS Technologies to expand and increase capacity at its Montgomery County location. I look forward to their continued success in Virginia.”

“Partners that reinvest in Virginia give a clear example that the Commonwealth is a great place to do business,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “I am proud that ESS Technologies, Inc. chose the Commonwealth as the location to base the future of their business. Virginia offers top-level infrastructure to help companies like ESS Technologies expand their business and create jobs for local citizens.”

“Pacteon is proud of the growth trajectory of ESS Technologies,” said Mike Odom, CEO of Pacteon Group. “We are excited to partner with Governor Youngkin and Montgomery County, Virginia, to secure the space and people needed to continue that path.”

“Montgomery County prides itself on being a great place to live, to work, and to play,” said Montgomery County Board of Supervisors Chair Mary Biggs. “One way we accomplish the quality of life we value in our community is by supporting both new and existing businesses. We are thrilled ESS Technologies recognized our commitment to and support of local industries by choosing Montgomery County as home for expanding their innovative business.”

“Congratulations to ESS Technologies on this exciting expansion announcement. As a business with a long history in Virginia’s New River Valley, we are pleased they have chosen to retain and increase jobs in the region,” said Katie Boswell, Executive Director of Onward New River Valley. “We look forward to supporting their continued growth and success in the NRV.”

“We are thrilled by their increased investment in the New River Valley,” said Senator David Suetterlein. “We are thrilled even more so by the 27 quality new jobs it will generate.”

“This is an exciting announcement for the New River Valley,” said Delegate Jason Ballard. “This $1.6 million investment will bring 27 good-paying jobs to my district in Montgomery County and will encourage future economic growth and investment in our communities. I look forward to continuing my work with Governor Youngkin and other stakeholders to bring more of this type of economic opportunity to our localities throughout the New River Valley."

Founded in 1993, ESS Technologies specializes in complete packaging line design, equipment manufacturing, and integration for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic, and consumer packaging goods industries. The company has extensive experience in designing, building, and integrating automatic cartoners, case packers, robotic palletizers, and robotic systems. ESS Technologies has operated in the Town of Blacksburg in Montgomery County since 1993.

ESS has been engaged with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) International Trade team since 2008 and is a 2023 graduate of the Virginia Leaders in Export Trade (VALET) program. VALET assists Virginia exporters that have firmly established domestic operations and are committed to international exporting as a growth strategy.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Montgomery County Economic Development and the New River Valley Economic Development AllianceOnward New River Valley to secure the project for Virginia and will support ESS Technologies’ job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.

###