Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Award Nomination Deadline Extended

Individuals and families will be recognized at the 2024 Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa (May 1, 2024) – The deadline to nominate Iowa farmers and Iowa farm families for the Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Award has been extended from Monday, May 6 to Monday, May 20. 

Iowa farmers and landowners who implement proven practices to improve water quality and incorporate farming practices that conserve and protect our natural resources are eligible for the award. Awardees must also actively serve as leaders within the Iowa agriculture community. Since the creation of the award in 2012, 777 farm families have been recognized.

The nomination form can be found on the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s website. An appointed committee representing conservation and agricultural groups will review the nominations and select the winners. To be considered for recognition in 2024, nominations will be accepted through Monday, May 20.

The recipients of the award will be honored during a ceremony on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, at the Iowa State Fair. Governor Kim Reynolds, Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg, Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig and Department of Natural Resources Director Kayla Lyon will present each awardee with an Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Award sign and certificate.

