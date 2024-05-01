A Do-It-Yourself Financial-Planning Tool Set To Release This May
New DIY financial-planning software Living Ledger launches in May, enabling easy, device-independent financial management.FORT COLLINS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Living Ledger, a new financial-planning software, is set to launch in early May as a simplified way for do-it-yourselfers to create and manage their own financial plan from any device. This software empowers users to take control and see their financial future illustrated decades in advance. Living ledger will soon be accessible through the Living Ledger website: www.livingledger.com
Living Ledger makes financial planning accessible to everyone in a user-friendly format, similar to how TurboTax has simplified tax preparation. All entries are made anonymously, no last names or account numbers. Users create their current profile, and the software does the rest.
Features of the New Budgeting Tool Include:
- Income & Expenses
- Debts and Liabilities
- Mortgage with Maturity Dates
- Portfolio with Annual Contributions
- College Planning Options
- Goals & Milestones with Target Dates
- Target Retirement Date
- Social Security Filing Guidance
The software tracks their progress year by year. Users can see their financial life evolve with estimated projections for 3 decades.
Intuitive Interface and Comprehensive Financial Management:
Living Ledger offers a comprehensive platform that enables users to accurately track and forecast their financial health and adjust their plan as needed through an intuitive interface, making it easier to set and achieve financial goals.
Developed by a veteran financial planner with more than 25 years of experience and a team of skilled software engineers, Living Ledger financial-planning software is designed to simplify personal finance planning & management, creating a user-friendly and accessible experience for anyone looking to take control of their financial future. The upcoming personal financial-planning tool will provide substantial features for managing personal finances and preparing for your financial future. For further information, please visit www.livingledger.com
