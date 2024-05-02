Children in Gaza Celebrate the End of Ramadan Despite the Misery of the War
Every Child is Given the Chance to be a Child at Global Orphan Parties Held by LIFE for Relief and Development (LIFE) in 22 Countries
We believe that every child, regardless of their circumstances, deserves the chance to play and experience joy.”SOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In war children are the ones who suffer the most. Where the sound of laughter has been drowned by the roar of violence, Gaza is no different. LIFE held its annual Orphan “Eid’ Parties in April 2024, giving the orphans in Gaza and all over the world some respite. Filled with fun activities, delicious food, and gifts, the event was held for the children to remember what it is like to play, dream, and heal.
— Dr. Hany Saqr
Children in Gaza are some of the most traumatized and suffering children that the world has seen this century. Wounded Child, No Surviving Family (WCNSF) is a coined term by those who have been rescuing children from the rubble of their homes and other precarious situations. These children are arriving at hospitals with severe injuries, their identities unknown, and their families lost to the ravages of conflict. The numbers are staggering since the start of the escalated conflict six months ago, thousands of Palestinian lives have been lost, with a significant portion being minors. Over 17,000 children are now separated from their families, living in a state of uncertainty and fear.
The situation is dire, with hospitals overwhelmed, aid access restricted, and communication hindered by blackouts. Despite this, LIFE remains a constant source of support to Gaza's most vulnerable. Through food, medical supplies, water, tents and other essential distributions, orphan sponsorships, and now, a special initiative aimed at bringing joy back into the lives of these children, LIFE is making a tremendous impact.
Recently, in the Deir Ballah area, at the Khadijah Orphan's School shelter, LIFE organized a special event for 500 orphans. The event was a celebration of resilience, filled with sports activities, songs, music, and brand-new toys given to each child. It was a moment of reprieve for children who have known nothing but hardship and loss in recent months.
"We believe that every child, regardless of their circumstances, deserves the chance to play and experience joy," says Dr. Hany Saqr, CEO of LIFE. "In the face of the Gaza crisis and despair, we are bringing moments of relief and happiness to these children's lives."
LIFE’s efforts extended beyond Gaza. The Global Orphan Eid Party was felt all over the world as children gathered at events held by LIFE in over 22 countries. Each event catered to the needs and culture of the community in which it was held. Games, refreshments, delicious meals, gifts, and entertainment were experienced by the thousands of children who were in attendance. No matter where they are or what challenges they face, LIFE believes that every child deserves the simple joys of childhood.
These events are part of a larger set of projects designed to support orphans all over the world. LIFE’s Orphan Sponsorship program is a comprehensive program that provides orphans with essentials like food, water, shelter, education, and care. With over 13,000 orphans sponsored all over the world, LIFE is changing their lives for the better, providing support, opportunities, and hope to these children.
Based in Southfield, Michigan, Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) is a global humanitarian organization. It has earned a four-star rating and a 99% score from Charity Navigator. LIFE is committed to delivering humanitarian assistance to individuals, irrespective of their race, gender, religion, or cultural heritage. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit entity, LIFE holds Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.
Khalil Meek
Life for Relief and Development
+1 972-849-9188
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
LIFE Global Orphan Parties Around the World`