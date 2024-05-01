Governor DeSantis Signs Legislation to Keep Lab-Grown Meat Out of Florida

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed SB 1084 to prohibit the sale of lab-grown meat in the state of Florida. Florida is taking action to stop the World Economic Forum’s goal of forcing the world to eat lab-grown meat and insects, “an overlooked source of protein.” While the World Economic Forum is telling the world to forgo meat consumption, Florida is increasing meat production, and encouraging residents to continue to consume and enjoy 100% real Florida beef.

“Today, Florida is fighting back against the global elite’s plan to force the world to eat meat grown in a petri dish or bugs to achieve their authoritarian goals,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Our administration will continue to focus on investing in our local farmers and ranchers, and we will save our beef.”

“Florida is taking a tremendous step in the right direction by signing first-in-the-nation legislation banning lab-grown meat. We must protect our incredible farmers and the integrity of American agriculture. Lab-grown meat is a disgraceful attempt to undermine our proud traditions and prosperity, and is in direct opposition to authentic agriculture,” said Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson. “I applaud Governor DeSantis, Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, House Speaker Paul Renner, Senator Jay Collins, and Representative Danny Alvarez for standing up for Florida’s farmers and consumers. Together, we will keep Florida’s agricultural industry strong and thriving.”

In opposition to the World Economic Forum and others, Florida has taken action to support the state’s agriculture and meat industry by:

Modernizing Florida’s Right to Farm Act to protect reasonable agricultural activities from frivolous lawsuits.

Signing legislation to ensure that agri-tourism operators qualify for protection against property tax assessments when operating on agricultural lands.

Simplifying the steps for Florida Farmers to receive sales tax exemptions for agricultural materials.

Reestablishing funding for the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program in 2022 at $300 million.

Protecting through that program over 36,000 acres of farmland.

Investing more than $2.8 billion into Florida’s agricultural industry in The Framework for Freedom Budget.

Additionally, to promote the growth of one of Florida’s leading counties for agriculture, Governor DeSantis awarded $6 million to Hardee County through the Job Growth Grant Fund. This award will help develop an industrial site in Hardee County and construct a 40,000 square foot warehouse to incentivize new companies moving to the area. This warehouse will also provide additional space for current businesses located at the site. The investment is estimated to bring nearly 200 jobs and help attract additional high-demand, high wage jobs to Hardee County. Since 2019, Florida has invested more than $195 million through the Job Growth Grant Fund to strengthen infrastructure and workforce training programs that create opportunities for Floridians.

