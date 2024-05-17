Megan Hunt’s Debut Novel, “1,000 Faces” Reaches Best Seller Status
Ten Percent of Proceeds Support the RAW FoundationBINGHAMPTON, NY, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The impassioned story, "1,000 Faces," by debut author Megan Martina Hunt has achieved best seller status. The book chronicles the inspiring journey of Hunt's daughter as she bravely navigates through recovery and healing after experiencing a traumatic burn injury. Through this compelling narrative, Hunt provides an intimate look at the impact of trauma on a family and the resilience that emerges from hardship.
In a moving commitment to serving others, Hunt has dedicated ten percent of all book sales to the RAW Foundation (www.realauthenticwarriors.org), an organization that supports and empowers burn and trauma survivors. The foundation's mission is to serve those battling trauma, helping them find the strength to share their stories with the world, and encouraging them to continue their journey with boldness and confidence. RAW provides essential resources and support for individuals and families still recovering from the effects of trauma.
"1,000 Faces" has received glowing reviews from readers and critics alike. Reviewers have praised Hunt's ability to capture the essence of motherhood in a deeply relatable way. One reviewer noted, "When Megan writes of motherhood, it is in such a relatable way that it brings tears to my eyes as I read the pages of this book. Her style of writing is profound and addictive." Another review hailed the book as a "testament to the strength of the human spirit and the transformative power of hope."
Another reader says, "1000 Faces is a testament to the strength of the human spirit and the transformative power of hope. This memoir is not just a story; it is an invitation to find hope, resilience, and courage in life's darkest hour."
"1,000 Faces" now on Amazon, at www.realauthenticwarriors.org, and is available to purchase at: Beautifull U Boutique in Kanab, Utah. Proceeds from each purchase will help support the RAW Foundation's continued mission to serve and empower trauma survivors.
