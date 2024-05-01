Franchise Business Review and Benetrends Financial Provide a Full Suite of Innovative Franchise Financing Options
The strategic partnership empowers potential franchise buyers with a robust suite of tools and resources to enable better-informed buying decisions.
This is an exciting addition to our tools and resources. Potential franchise buyers can now request a free consultation with a team of Benetrends funding experts before making an investment decision.”PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Franchise Business Review (FBR), a leading franchise market research firm, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with Benetrends Financial, a pioneer in franchise funding for over 40 years.
— Eric Stites, Founder and CEO, Franchise Business Review
Franchise Business Review provides ratings and reviews of North America’s leading franchise brands based on independent research that measures franchisee satisfaction, system performance, and other key criteria. Since 2005, FBR has been a go-to resource for franchise insights, data, and awards.
Benetrends Financial is the preferred vendor for franchise financing solutions by the International Franchise Association (IFA). The company is the oldest and largest funding provider in the franchise space and the original architect of the 401(k)/IRA Rollover Funding, or Rollover-as-Business-Startup (ROBS), for franchise financing. Benetrends offers a holistic suite of franchise financing solutions that can be tailored to each entrepreneur's unique needs and goals.
“We are thrilled to partner with Benetrends Financial,” said Eric Stites, founder and CEO of Franchise Business Review. “FBR provides industry data and franchisee satisfaction research to help potential franchise owners find their ideal franchise opportunity and make better-informed buying decisions. Partnering with Benetrends is an exciting addition to our tools and resources. Potential franchise buyers can now request a free consultation with a team of Benetrends funding experts before making an investment decision.”
“As a company dedicated to fostering the entrepreneurial spirit and providing steadfast financial guidance to aspiring entrepreneurs,” said Ali Kraus, vice president of marketing for Benetrends Financial, “Bentrends is focused on transforming franchisees' lives as they embark on the path to entrepreneurship and financial fulfillment. This meaningful partnership empowers entrepreneurs to take their due diligence to a new level and make smarter investment decisions.”
To learn more about Benetrends Financial and the services it offers potential franchise buyers, watch the interview with Eric Stites and Rocco Fiorentino, CFE, CEO of Benetrends Financial, or visit the Benetrends website at Benetrends.com.
About Franchise Business Review
Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the North American franchise sector. The company’s data-based insights, ratings, and reviews help potential franchise buyers make better-informed decisions, and franchise brands achieve their performance objectives. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners at over 1,200 brands to benchmark franchisee and employee satisfaction and engagement. FBR publishes its free industry reports and insights on its website (http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com) and in the FBR Franchise Buyer’s Guides (https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/digital-guides/).
About Benetrends Financial
Benetrends Financial, a pioneer in the franchise funding industry, has been helping entrepreneurs successfully launch their dreams for over 40 years. With a proven track record and a unique suite of innovative funding solutions, Benetrends has been at the forefront of helping entrepreneurs secure the necessary financing to start, run, or grow their businesses. Benetrends is dedicated to providing comprehensive funding solutions, including SBA loans, securities-backed lines of credit, and more, focusing on speed, efficiency, and flexibility. Whether you’re a first-time entrepreneur or an experienced business owner, Benetrends offers personalized guidance through the funding journey, empowering business owners to achieve their dreams.
