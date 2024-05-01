MEGA Exchange Conference 2024: The flagship event of Enterprise Architecture goes on a World Tour
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MEGA International, a leading SaaS software company in enterprise architecture, announces today the launch of its "MEGA Exchange Conference" event series. For the 5th consecutive edition of this well-established Conference in the market (more than 2,000 participants in 2023), MEGA is introducing an innovative new format: a World Tour throughout the year 2024. Ten meetings will take place worldwide, with a highlight for the North American market on June 26, 2024.
5 on-site events:
• Milan
• Bogotá
• Jakarta
• Sydney
• Bangkok
5 digital events:
• France
• North America
• EMEA
• Latin America
• Asia-Pacific
A hub for exchanges on enterprise architecture challenges in the era of AI
The MEGA Exchange Conference brings together Enterprise Architects, IT Leaders, and Business Leaders from each region to share best practices and discuss emerging trends. It is an opportunity for professionals to reflect on current changes and the evolution of the role of the enterprise architect to create tangible and recognized value. This year's conference topic - “Intelligent Technology. Connected Vision. New Value” - focuses on how AI and a connected enterprise architecture vision can empower Enterprise Architects to drive value-driven outcomes.
Through the return of experience testimonials, expert panels and discussions, and product overview presentations, attendees will learn and exchange on efficient application rationalization, technology obsolescence management, strategic planning, IT solution design, data architecture, and cyber resilience.
The MEGA Exchange Conference is a unique opportunity to:
• Get practical knowledge and inspiration on the latest market trends.
• Connect with a global Enterprise Architects community and exchange with industry experts.
• Explore new technologies and solutions.
Intelligent technology at the service of value creation
In 2024, the MEGA Exchange Conference focuses on how the combination of Artificial Intelligence and a connected EA vision opens new perspectives for Enterprise Architects to become change enablers.
Luca de Risi, CEO of MEGA International will open each event by presenting this new era for enterprise architects, enabling them to play a crucial role in supporting sustainable business transformation projects.
"The MEGA Exchange Conference is a unique opportunity for enterprise architects, IT leaders, and business executives to come together to think about how enterprise architecture can help them transform their organization," says Luca de Risi. "We look forward to sharing our expertise and engaging with participants from around the world to help them create value for their organizations."
To discover the dates by region, the detailed program, and the full list of speakers for the MEGA Exchange Conference 2024, contact us.
Registration for the event is free and open to all.
To register for the event in North America in June, please contact us: Drott@mega.com
About MEGA International
MEGA International is a global SaaS software company offering solutions for Enterprise Architecture, Business Process Analysis, Governance, Risk and Compliance, and Data Governance operating in 52 countries. MEGA created HOPEX, a collaborative platform that provides a single repository to help companies collect, visualize, and analyze information to plan better and adapt to change.
About MEGA International
MEGA International is a global SaaS software company offering solutions for Enterprise Architecture, Business Process Analysis, Governance, Risk and Compliance, and Data Governance operating in 52 countries. MEGA created HOPEX, a collaborative platform that provides a single repository to help companies collect, visualize, and analyze information to plan better and adapt to change.
