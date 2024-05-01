Acapulco is Reborn, Becoming the Star of the 2024 Tianguis Travel Show

Acapulco Welcomed Travel Professionals from Over 50 Countries Acapulco Received Awards to its Resilience and Hospitality Meetings with Travel Professionals from Around the World Took Place to let everyone know Acapulco is back

The Travel Industry Happy to See Acapulco ready to Welcome Back Visitors from Around the World

Acapulco is back and ready to welcome visitors from around the world” — Acapulco Destination Marketing Office

SPRING, TX, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acapulco shone once again and showed its resilience by hosting the Forty-eighth edition of the Tianguis Turístico, after six months of the ravages of Hurricane Otis.

The Secretary of Tourism of Mexico, Miguel Torruco Marqués, reported that, in this edition, a total of 35,748 business appointments were generated.

Meanwhile, the Guerrero pavilion had 1,400 business appointments attended by travel agents, tour operators, the hotel and service industry, detailed Santos Ramírez Cuevas, Secretary of Tourism of Guerrero. Likewise, Guerrero, for the first time, showed an inclusive pavilion, suitable for people with motor disabilities and visually impaired people.

The Acapulco DMO, presided by Manuel Negrete Arias, signed an Agreement of Understanding with the California Mexico Trade Office AC, with the purpose of carrying out tourism promotion actions, between Acapulco, Mexico and California, USA.

On the other hand, the Operational Director of FIDETUR, Lic. Aída Patricia Pérez Pérez attended 33 business appointments and work meetings with various companies in the industry, such as PriceTravel , iHeartMedia , ETN Turistar Lujo, Estrella de Oro and Viva Aerobus.

Within the framework of this Tourism Tianguis, the director of Promotion and Public Relations, Ana Guillermina Camarena Sahagún coordinated the promotion activities of the destination with 30 Specialized Tourism journalists, from the United States, Canada, Spain, Colombia, Peru, Uruguay, Argentina and Brazil.

The Secretary of Tourism in Guerrero, Santos Ramírez Cuevas, also highlighted the awards from the magazine "México Desconocido" for La Quebrada de Acapulco and another for Las Grutas de Cacahuamilpa.

There were two awards from the International Federation of Travel Journalists: one for Acapulco for its resilience and another for Zihuatanejo for clean beaches.

Finally, he expressed his gratitude to all those who made the celebration of the Tianguis Turístico in Acapulco possible, for being a destination that thrives in the face of any adversity.