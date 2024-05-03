Acapulco ready to Welcome the 2024 Tianguis Travel Show

Hotels are Open and Ready to Welcome Travelers Acapulco Welcomes Cruises

SPRING, TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pearl of the Pacific continues to be reactivated every day, proof of this are all the companies, organizations and businesses that trust in this new stage of Acapulco, which is committed to providing more and better services for all visitors. .

The progress of hotel infrastructure stands out for the availability of rooms, which currently total 8,104 and with an average of more than 1,500 accommodations through Airbnb.

According to statistics from the Guerrero Tourism Secretariat as of February 28 of this year, 177 hotels are active in the Diamante 20, La Dorada 69, Tradicional 76 and 12 areas of Pie de la Cuesta.

Headquarters of the Tourist Tianguis in its 48th edition

This year, the most important event in Mexico's tourism sector will take place, aimed at professionals in the national and international tourism industry. The Tianguis Turístico México has the objective of promoting the promotion and marketing of tourist products and services in our country.

Likewise, shows the great tourist offer and diversity that Mexico offers to the world, to in turn, increase the flows of tourists from the national and international markets.

After 36 uninterrupted editions in this beach destination, starting in 2012 this tourist event began its roaming. By 2024 and within the framework of its recovery, it is Acapulco's turn to be the headquarters that closes multiple businesses for the benefit of the tourism industry.



Cruise Arrivals Continue

The advancement and synergy of the maritime connectivity of the port of Acapulco is reflected with the arrival of cruise ships that continue to choose this beach destination.

By March, Acapulco received the fifth cruise ship of the season, being the Vasco de Gama - Nicko with the Portuguese flag and coming from Puerto Vallarta, which began its 181-day journey in French Polynesia and then arrived for the first time in the bay of Acapulco.

AMT 2025 in Acapulco

Given the success of the 2024 Mexican Tennis Open, organizers and sponsors confirmed the holding of the 32nd edition of said tournament in Acapulco for 2025, endorsing confidence in the venue of the international event that marked the rebirth of the beach destination.

The closing ceremony of AMT 2024 left feelings of optimism and solidarity in the organizers, players and attendees, who demonstrated their affection for the port and recognized the impressive recovery just four months after Hurricane Otis.

Through the official account of the Mexican Tennis Open, the closing of the 2024 edition was highlighted, confirming the event in Acapulco for 2025, in addition to taking up the phrase of the two-time champion of the tournament, the Australian Alex de Miñaur , who expressed his affection for the port by being crowned the winner and retaining his title.



The diamond zone of Acapulco is reactivated: events are strengthened

With great effort and dedication to this beautiful tourist destination, the Palacio Mundo Imperial hotel, as well as the Expo Mundo Imperial, are reborn from the resilience and hard work of all its collaborators.

Palacio Mundo Imperial is one of the great references of Riviera Diamante Acapulco and managed to open its services since February 1st. In an official statement they confirmed meetings for 2024, among which the following stand out:

• National Congress of Cardiologists (March 15 to 18)

• International Congress of the National College of Dental Surgeons (March 31 to April 3)

• Tourist Tianguis (April 8 to 12)

• 87th National Banking Convention (April 18 to 19)

• Annual Congress of the National College of Military Doctors (April 23 to 26)

• Mexico Neuropsychopharmacology Congress (April 25 to 27