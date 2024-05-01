- The Office of Homeless Services Announces Appointments for Utah Homeless Service Board

SALT LAKE CITY (May 1, 2024) - House Bill 298 becomes effective today, officially establishing the Utah Homeless Services Board. The board will be responsible for coordinating efforts to provide wraparound services to individuals experiencing homelessness, advancing the state strategic plan, developing strategies to address trauma and the root causes of homelessness, and fostering collaboration among stakeholders.

Sponsored by Rep. Tyler Clancy and Sen. Kirk Cullimore, HB 298 forms the Utah Homeless Services Board, comprising representatives from government, private industry, philanthropy, and organizations dedicated to homeless services. This board replaces the previous Utah Homeless Council and will be supported by the Office of Homeless Services within the Department of Workforce Services.

"We extend our gratitude to the previous members of Utah's Homeless Council for their invaluable work and dedication," said Wayne Niederhauser, “and thank the new board members for their willingness to serve.”

The Utah Homeless Services Board brings together an array of representatives from various sectors throughout the state. Members include:

Randy Shumway (Senate Appointment) Spencer P. Eccles (Utah Impact Partnership Appointment) Mayor Erin Mendenhall (the Mayor of Salt Lake City) Wayne Niederhauser (the State Homeless Coordinator) Casey Cameron (Governor Appointment) Ryan Beck (Governor Appointment) Jim Behunin (House Appointment) Jennifer Campell (Utah Homeless Network Appointment) Mayor Marcus Stevenson (Shelter Cities Advisory Council Appointment) Brandon Hatch (Utah Association of Counties Appointment) Councilman Arlyn Bradshaw (Utah Association of Counties Appointment) At the request of Gov. Spencer J. Cox, Randy Shumway will serve as the chair of the Board, and will be joined on the executive committee by Spencer P. Eccles, Mayor Erin Mendenhall and Wayne Niederhauser.

As outlined in the bill, the Utah Homeless Services Board will meet quarterly to discuss initiatives, establish operational procedures, and set goals for addressing homelessness in Utah. The first meeting is scheduled for May 16, 2024.

"We're excited about the opportunities ahead and the positive impact we can make," expressed Randy Shumway, Chair of the Utah Homeless Service Board, "and our approach will be to understand homelessness through the lens of human dignity. Our work will be to further create a system that prioritizes individualized care with the understanding that trauma is the root cause of chronic homelessness."

For more information about the Utah Homeless Services Board, please visit: jobs.utah.gov/homelessness/board/index.html.

###

About The Utah Office of Homeless Services: The mission of the Utah Office of Homeless Services is to address homelessness through partnerships and collaborative initiatives with state and local leaders, philanthropic partners, service providers, and individuals with lived experience. Our vision for the homeless response system in Utah is to make homelessness rare, brief, and non-recurring. We aim to ensure that all people experiencing homelessness can thrive to their fullest potential, and that our communities are stable and safe for everyone.