The Nordlys™ Light & Bright™ Treatment Now Available at Skincare by Skinspot
Skincare by Skinspot is the only clinic in Chilliwack with this innovative treatment technology.
I know our patients will enjoy the proven results and greater comfort offered by the Nordlys system.”CHILLIWACK, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Andrew Enyvari is proud to announce that Skincare by Skinspot now offers the revolutionary Nordlys system from Candela. The Nordlys system was named the 2022 Aesthetic Awards Device of the Year, and has been featured on the Today Show on NBC. Skincare by Skinspot is the first clinic in Chilliwack to incorporate this system into its state-of-the-art practice.
One of the popular treatments on the Nordlys system is the Light & Bright treatment. Light and Bright is an exciting treatment that both rejuvenates and resurfaces skin to improve redness, dark spots, textural irregularities, and spider veins. It uses a combination of intense pulsed light (IPL) and a non-ablative fractional laser to improve redness and dark spots, resurface the skin, and stimulate the body’s own natural collagen production for bright, glowing skin. The treatment is backed by clinical studies.
During a Nordlys Light & Bright treatment, the device delivers energy into the deeper layers of the skin. The skin cells absorb this light and transform it into heat energy to eliminate unwanted pigment. Light & Bright treatment for skin rejuvenation is an excellent option to renew skin and reduce signs of aging.
"We are thrilled to be the first in the Chilliwack area to bring the Nordlys system to our patients. I have to say the Nordlys device is a major step forward in IPL technology,” said Dr. Enyvari. The Nordlys system is more targeted and comfortable than other broadband light (BBL) treatment options. And, because of its gentle treatment approach, more than one treatment type can be done in a single session. “I know our patients will enjoy the proven results and greater comfort offered by the Nordlys system," Dr. Enyvari added.
For more information on Nordlys system treatments or Skincare by Skinspot visit https://skincarebyskinspot.com/ or call (604) 402-4002.
About Skincare by Skinspot
The clinic is dedicated to enhancing your skin and we offer thorough and personalized treatments in skin rejuvenation and cosmetic skin care.
Customized treatments include topical creams and lotions, we can treat a wide range of skin conditions including, spider veins, telangiectasia, nail fungus with our NdYAG laser and IPL treatment of skin pigmentation using the state of the art Nordlys machine by Candela.
Skincare by Skinspot Clinic offers the latest technology in cosmetic skin treatments and is managed by Coreen Enyvari, wife of Dr. Andrew Enyvari. They have worked together in the area of skin cancer and skin health for many years.
