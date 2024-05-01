Food and Dairy Processing Industry Veteran William McIlhargey Joins JCS Process & Control Systems

Bill McIlhargey – Regional Operations Manager West, JCS Process & Controls Systems

Tenured production professional will lead JCS expansion into the Western United States while bringing critical expertise to ever-growing customer base.

Bill’s extensive knowledge of all the disciplines of the food and beverage production process will add critical value, and ultimately considerable confidence, to current and prospective JCS customers” — Greg Frechette, president of JCS Process & Control Systems

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JCS Process & Control Systems, an industry leader in beverage batching and processing technologies, has hired food and dairy processing industry veteran William McIlhargey as Regional Operations Manager – West, to support the company’s continued growth across the Mountain West and West Coast markets.

McIlhargey brings more than 35 years of engineering, process control, maintenance, facilities, capital planning, and project management experience to JCS. McIlhargey’s expertise spans the spectrum of processing systems and technologies including HTST, ESL and aseptic processing. His background includes leading food and dairy companies, like FairLife, Bubbies Ice Cream and Desserts, Shamrock Foods Company, and Darigold, where he spent most of his tenured career.

“Bill’s extensive knowledge of all the disciplines of the food and beverage production process will add critical value, and ultimately considerable confidence, to current and prospective JCS customers,” said Greg Frechette, president of JCS Process & Control Systems. “More specifically, his expertise with dairy processing in both brown and green field projects is exactly what we need. We’re lucky to have him on our team.”

McIlhargey commented, “I’ve been working indirectly with the JCS team almost my entire career, having specified and integrated their systems into many of the plants at which I’ve worked. The quality of their technologies is only surpassed by the quality of their people. I couldn’t be happier to help them continue to grow their presence across the United States and especially into the West, while helping current and new JCS customers grow their respective businesses.”

McIlhargey will manage the new JCS office in Phoenix, Arizona, and will continue to add critical staff including account management, engineering, and other field support to meet the needs of an ever-growing customer base. Considerable company growth has resulted in the doubling of JCS workforce in the last two years. The company was recently recognized as one of the Top 100 fastest growing companies in its corporate hometown of Rochester, New York.

McIlhargey’s arrival and the firm’s geographic expansion to the West comes on the heels of JCS’s recent announcement of the building of an additional 15,000 square-feet of fabrication space onto its existing Rochester facility, as well as the launch of the UltraPhil Center for Aseptic Excellence, a JCS venture – the world’s first and only small scale, bottle-based pilot aseptic research, development, and production center.

The UltraPhil Center for Aseptic Excellence – which pays tribute to Phil Frechette, the founder of JCS – leverages the company’s significant beverage industry thought leadership and an investment of more than 14 million dollars in aseptic production technologies and laboratories, to create what is expected to become a critical industry resource. UltraPhil will enable beverage industry entrepreneurs and manufacturers to perfect and prove scalability while optimizing batching and aseptic production processes and manufacturability.

“Across the beverage industry, to be a leader it is critical to be the first mover and JCS is in the business to help support that,” Frechette said. “Bill has worked with leaders across the dairy industry. He is used to leading teams under tight timelines and managing projects on time and on budget. Bottom line, he knows how to get things done and that’s why he will be instrumental in helping our clients grow their businesses through the integration of JCS product and processing technologies.”

For more information on JCS Process & Control Systems, visit www.jcs.com or www.ultraphil.com, or feel free to contact Greg Frechette at gfrechette@jcs.com or 585-227-5910.