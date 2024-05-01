CommSoft Expands Executive Team and Strategy

CommSoft announces additions to their executive team as well as expanded managed services and point solution offerings.

RENSSELAER, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CommSoft, an innovative provider of telecom focused solutions and services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Bill Griffin as Chief Business Development Officer. This news comes as they also expand their overall strategy to include AI driven data intelligence, targeted managed services and point solutions.

Bill is responsible for all revenue-generation strategies and execution. His duties include overseeing the sales, marketing, and partner channel teams to drive increased value to new and existing clients. He reports to CEO Larry Davis.

"Bill brings over two decades of leading successful business development teams in the telecom and billing industries. His unconventional approach to working with staff, clients, and partners creates long-term and mutually beneficial relationships for all parties. We are incredibly pleased he has joined our team," said CommSoft founder and CEO Larry Davis.

CommSoft is also delighted to announce that David Strand has been promoted to the VP of Customer Success.

“David’s technical expertise and years of client focus made him the perfect choice for this role” said Michael Donnelly, CommSoft COO. “Bill and David bring a fresh approach to ensuring CommSoft’s revenue and customer relationship goals are built for success.”

"I'm excited to join the CommSoft team to accelerate growth," said Bill Griffin, CBDO. "I’ve worked with CommSoft as a BSS (Business Support System) system integrator and have always been impressed with their industry knowledge and customer-employee focus.”

As part of this shift, CommSoft has expanded partner channels, created a menu of targeted managed services, and recently launched the company’s ROI Network Modeling Tool, COMPASS.AI.

“The Rural telecom provider market has new entrants as well as very established companies. The established providers tend to have long term relationships and investment with their BSS vendors. In the end, the carriers want actionable visibility and profitable agility across their support system stack. Our new managed services and point solutions provide both,” said Griffin. “These solutions are offered as part of the overall multi-service CommSoft suite or can be integrated with other BSS/OSS systems providing best of breed options.”

About CommSoft

CommSoft is an industry-leading telecom software development and services organization based in Rensselaer, NY. With a four-decade history of innovation and exceptional customer collaboration, CommSoft offers a spectrum of telecom software, applied AI solutions and managed services that are focused on the rural provider. For more information, call (518) 720- 3700 or visit commsoft.net.

