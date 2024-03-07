CommSoft and CostQuest Partner on BEAD ROI Solution

CommSoft redefines fiber network modeling with granular level detail by leveraging next-gen AI along with CostQuest's national standard data set for BEAD.

RENSSELAER, NY, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CommSoft, an innovative provider of telecom focused solutions and services, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with CostQuest Associates to utilize their Broadband Serviceable Location Fabric dataset, the national standard for federal programs as an extension of the COMPASS.AI BEAD Decision Support tool.

Leveraging the power of CostQuest’s industry leading geospatial data sets along with next generation AI algorithms, CommSoft has created a holistic modeling solution, that creates derivative results to accelerate network expansion decisions.

CommSoft’s COMPASS.AI can be used for any network expansion analysis, though the initial focus is on providing in-depth information to support the BEAD bidding process. With intuitive data filtering options and robust graphical visualizations, COMPASS.AI streamlines opportunity analysis while driving precise cost planning. Extensive volumes of data elements required for informed decision making are seamlessly transformed into clear, actionable insights.

“We are excited to move forward with CostQuest, merging their top-tier data with our telcom-focused AI which redefines Fiber Network modeling” said Dave Geoghegan, CommSoft CTO. “This partnership enables smaller and regional providers to compete with industry giants. We’re excited to play a strategic role in the transformation of Rural connectivity.”

“The BroadbandFabric data will be a great addition to CommSoft’s COMPASS.AI platform by equipping it with CostQuest’s BroadbandFabric Network Plan data suite, which includes Fabric locations, cost modeling, service availability, competitive landscape, build complexity scoring, and demographics. Data providers can use this rich data within the COMPASS.AI platform to inform their broadband planning initiatives,” said Mike Wilson, CostQuest’s CRO. “We’re looking forward to our partnership with CommSoft, and working towards the goal of making the BroadbandFabric data – which aligns with the FCC’s Broadband Data Collection, NTIA’s BEAD, and other federal granting programs - accessible to all parties to support closing the digital divide in U.S.”

About CommSoft

CommSoft is an industry-leading telecom software development and services organization based in Rensselaer, NY. With a four-decade history of innovation and exceptional customer collaboration, CommSoft offers a spectrum of telecom software, applied AI solutions and managed services that are focused on the rural provider. For more information, call (518) 720- 7500 or visit commsoft.net.

About CostQuest

CostQuest Associates (CQA) has long led the broadband industry in the knowledge of costs, network modeling, planning, economics, valuations, and regulation. CostQuest has now applied its extensive broadband knowledge and its data science expertise to develop the most accurate data and SaaS applications to support business decisions and policies related to broadband initiatives. CostQuest is contracted by the FCC to deliver the Broadband Serviceable Location Fabric dataset, to support the FCC’s Broadband Data Collection process and National Broadband Maps. CostQuest is also contracted by the NTIA to provide the Broadband Fabric data to support the Broadband, Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program and other federal broadband programs available today and in the future.

To learn more about CostQuest Associates, visit our website at www.costquest.com.

