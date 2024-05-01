Bank al Etihad unveils non-banking services proposition for small and medium-sized enterprises

AMMAN, JORDAN, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bank al Etihad has unveiled a new campaign that aims to create awareness of its non-financial services proposition designed especially to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) achieve sustainable growth and success.

The proposition reflects Bank al Etihad's understanding of the significant pressures and challenges companies have faced in recent years. This has led the bank to strengthen its non-financial offerings to provide essential support for companies to thrive. Bank al Etihad believes that businesses are the backbone of Jordan's economy and is committed to supporting economic growth and creating a prosperous community.

Through the non-financial services program, Bank al Etihad offers a variety of consultations covering legal, financial, tax, marketing, and human resources management. These consultations, facilitated by third-party providers, enable SMEs to make informed decisions that fuel their business growth.

The program also features Bank al Etihad's annual awards for SMEs, designed to recognise outstanding entrepreneurs and contribute to the community's economic development. It also offers training sessions and educational events where these businesses can gain technical knowledge, connect with fellow entrepreneurs, and exchange expertise and ideas, all aimed at boosting their growth and securing a prosperous future.

The proposition highlights Bank al Etihad's dedication to community support and sustainable growth. It also emphasises the bank's role in providing financial and non-financial offerings in Jordan as part of its social responsibility, which is integral to its identity.