Statement from HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on Older American Heritage Month

Today, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra issued the following statement on Older American Heritage Month:

Older Americans Month is an opportunity to honor the contributions of older adults and how their commitment to their families, their mentoring of younger generations, and their volunteerism and civic engagement, make our communities stronger. This year we embrace the theme “Powered by Connection” and recognize the profound impact that meaningful relationships and social connections have on our health and wellbeing.

Join us in fostering a culture of inclusivity and connectivity. Help us celebrate the benefits of connecting with others, from the mental resilience it brings to the physical vitality it fosters. In our fight against isolation and loneliness, let us champion initiatives that uphold independence and aging with dignity. And, let’s prioritize these meaningful social connections, for in them lie the joys of camaraderie and companionship that make life truly fulfilling.

Whether it's ensuring access to local services or organizing events centered around connection, every endeavor helps older adults engage in their communities – in turn enriching the lives of all Americans.

Together, as a nation, we are #PoweredByConnection.