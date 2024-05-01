Statement from Secretary Becerra and Deputy Secretary Palm on World Mental Health Awareness Month 2024

Today, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra issued the following statement on World Mental Health Awareness Month 2024:

“Mental health is an essential component of overall wellbeing, yet it is often overlooked or misunderstood. Many individuals and communities are experiencing increased levels of stress, anxiety, and depression. Now, more than ever, we need accessible mental health resources and support systems for all because mental health is health. Period.

At the Department of Health and Human Services, we've championed a "no wrong door" approach, including initiatives like 988 – the national Suicide & Crisis Lifeline - which has responded to over nine million calls, texts, and chat messages, saving countless lives. We want you to know that you are not alone—we are here for you.

If you're struggling, don't wait. Reach out to a therapist, counselor, or support group. Make that phone call, schedule that appointment, and if you’re wondering what support is right for you, visit FindSupport.gov. If you feel that you have run out of options, know that 988 is there for you, whenever you need and that you are not alone. Don't let stigma or fear hold you back from getting the care you deserve. This Mental Health Awareness Month, commit to prioritizing your mental health. Your wellbeing matters, and taking action today can lead to a happier, healthier tomorrow.”

###

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Deputy Secretary Andrea Palm issued the following statement on World Mental Health Awareness Month 2024:

“During Mental Health Awareness Month, it’s crucial to reflect on the profound impact of mental health on individuals, families, and communities. Today, we acknowledge the poignant absence of peers, family, and friends whose loss underscores the urgency of addressing this public health crisis.

At HHS, we are committed to transforming behavioral health, to integrating behavioral health into our communities and to putting people at the center of their care. The recent release of the 2024 National Strategy for Suicide Prevention and Federal Action Plan marks a significant milestone in our commitment to saving lives and supporting mental wellness. Through coordinated efforts across government agencies and partnerships with stakeholders, we’re prioritizing equity, expanding access to crisis intervention, and advancing comprehensive suicide prevention strategies. And key initiatives like the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline exemplify our dedication to providing immediate support to those in need.

As we commemorate Mental Health Awareness Month, let’s reaffirm our commitment to fostering a culture of empathy, understanding, and support. Remember, help is available, and you are not alone.”