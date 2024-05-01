"Seen Through Horses" Campaign Launches with Celebrity & Influencer Support
Supported by Zoetis Equine, Horses for Mental Health returns with the remarkable "Seen Through Horses" campaign in May for Mental Health Awareness Month.
Horses for Mental Health, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is thrilled to announce the growing support of a multitude of esteemed equestrians for its third annual Seen Through Horses Campaign, presented by Zoetis Equine. As Mental Health Awareness Month kicks off May 1st, the campaign unites celebrity ambassadors in support of 80 non-profit organizations providing mental health and well-being programs and services incorporating horses in 36 states.
— Andrea Bocelli
“Seen Through Horses” is excited to introduce its newest horse-loving advocates and award-winning actors, athletes, journalists, musical artists and icons including Andrea Bocelli, Soledad O’Brien, Christy Cashman, C Thomas Howell, Jake Allyn, Whey Jennings, Alex Hall, Allie Colleen, Nigel Barker, Sheri Salata, Apolo Ohno, Emily Ward, Jeremy Gauna, Eli Alger, Jodie Morton and Tony Stromberg who all believe in the profound connection between humans and horses.
Dedicated equestrians championing the campaign again include the legendary Randy Travis, Forrie J Smith, Jill Rappaport, Bourke Floyd, Sophie Grace, Gabriela Reutter, Tayla Lynn, J Michael Harter, Riley Smith, Justin Adams, Callie Twisselman, Dalia MacPhee, Shelby Van Weelden, Shawn Hinz, Clayton Smalley, and photojournalist Reggie Selma.
You can read their extraordinary stories and learn more at www.horsesformentalhealth.org/stories.
“They are much more than a “friend of man”: horses have played an unmistakable part in writing history, contributing to the progress of mankind with their labor and loyalty”, writes Andrea Bocelli, Italian Tenor and music icon. “There is a special mutual trust and an intense, positive feeling that runs on the invisible and vibrant thread of sensitivity shared by both parties, which cements the relationship between human beings and horses. This is also art, in its own way: the art of loving, of knowing how to listen, of caring for others. The art of relating to other living things. The art of trusting and walking gracefully through life in harmony with those around us and with what happens.”
“Seen Through Horses” is a peer-to-peer campaign composed of people, 80 nonprofits, mental health specialists, influencers, and businesses to increase awareness and public engagement, and raise funds to improve access to programs incorporating horses for mental health and personal growth.
“We are facing a mental health crisis and our vision is for every person living with mental health challenges to discover a path to healing through programs incorporating horses,” says Tyler Brklaich, Horses for Mental Health Co-Founder and Executive Producer. “At our foundation is our heart for the welfare of both horses and humans and how they can impact each other to heal and thrive in incredible ways.”
From May 1- 31, 2024, anyone can donate to horsesformentalhealth.org which will directly go to improve access to mental health and well-being programs. Don’t miss this opportunity to join Horses for Mental Health and its supporters to raise funds to continue this trailblazing work.
A special thank you to Hope Meadows Center for Healing & Equine Therapy & Andrea Bocelli for their collaborative support of the Seen Through Horses Campaign.
About Horses for Mental Health & the Seen Through Horses Campaign
Produced by Horses for Mental Health, Seen Through Horses is a peer-to-peer campaign composed of individuals, nonprofits, mental health professionals, influencers, and businesses to increase awareness, public engagement, and raise funds to improve access to programs incorporating horses for mental health and personal growth. Horses can make a much-needed difference for mental health challenges so many in our world face. Seen Through Horses aims to convene a community, empower nonprofits, and share stories of transformation to illustrate the positive impacts of incorporating horses into mental health services and programs.
In addition to our title sponsor and executive producer, premier partners supporting the campaign also include The American Horse Council, American Psychological Association’s Section on Human-Animal Interaction (APA HAI), Arenas for Change (ARCH), Black in the Saddle, Equine Network, EQUUS Films & Arts, EQUUS Television Network, Horses & Humans Research Foundation, Institute for Human-Animal Connection, Natural Lifemanship, New Trails Learning Systems, PATH International, Polyvagal Equine Institute, Rural Minds, Temple Grandin Equine Center (CSU), The HERD Institute, and US Equestrian.
About Zoetis
As the world’s leading animal health company, Zoetis is driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. After innovating ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness for more than 70 years, Zoetis continues to stand by those raising and caring for animals worldwide – from veterinarians and pet owners to livestock farmers and ranchers. The company’s leading portfolio and pipeline of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and technologies make a difference in over 100 countries. A Fortune 500 company, Zoetis generated revenue of $8.1 billion in 2022 with approximately 13,800 employees. For more information, visit www.Zoetis.com.
The Zoetis Equine division is committed to providing horse care you can count on. Our team includes numerous equine veterinarians and other experts who are inspired daily by the opportunity and profound responsibility to support horses, the owners who love them, and the equine veterinarians and other care team members who safeguard their well-being. Whether at the clinic or in the field, Zoetis is always by your side with a comprehensive, innovative portfolio of equine products and services at every step of a horse’s care and throughout the journey of a horse’s life. Visit ZoetisEquine.com to learn more.
