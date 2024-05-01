"Seen Through Horses" Campaign Launches with Celebrity & Influencer Support

Andrea Bocelli Supports the Seen Through Horses Campaign Christy Cashman Joins the Seen Through Horses Campaign

Supported by Zoetis Equine, Horses for Mental Health returns with the remarkable "Seen Through Horses" campaign in May for Mental Health Awareness Month.

They are much more than a “friend of man”: horses have played an unmistakable part in writing history, contributing to the progress of mankind with their labor and loyalty.” — Andrea Bocelli