Allegheny College Names Jennifer D. Winge to Vice President for Enrollment Management
Winge to lead Admissions, Financial Aid and Marketing & Communications
I look forward to collaborating with President Cole to develop an enrollment strategy that will boldly share Allegheny College’s compelling story and attract talented students from across the globe”MEADVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jennifer D. Winge has been appointed Vice President for Enrollment Management at Allegheny College, one of the nation’s oldest and most innovative four-year colleges where multidisciplinary learning breaks the conventional mold. An alumna of Allegheny College, Winge brings more than two decades of admissions and enrollment experience and innovation to her new role. She will assume her new position on May 30, 2024. Dr. Scott Friedhoff will remain as Interim Vice President until that time.
— Jennifer D. Winge
Winge comes to Allegheny College from The College of Wooster where she has worked for 13 years and currently serves as Vice President for Enrollment, contributing to several committees related to budget, retention and strategic planning. At Allegheny College as the College’s chief enrollment officer, Winge will be responsible for the overall leadership of the offices of Admissions, Financial Aid and Marketing & Communications. Winge also will be an active partner in college-wide planning and policy discussions as a member of President Ron Cole’s Cabinet.
Winge earned her bachelor of arts in English with a minor in Education at Allegheny College. As a student, she held leadership positions in Alpha Chi Omega, served as a senior class gift officer, and worked as a tour guide and senior intern in the Office of Admissions.
“I am elated that Jennifer Winge is returning to the Allegheny College community,” said Cole. “She knows the college and knows the landscape of higher education, and we are confident that Jenn will strengthen enrollment management to deliver transformational tools and insights that enable applicants to understand, embrace and capitalize on our unique interdisciplinary education to develop the big-picture, critical thinking that is in high demand in today’s global marketplace.”
Winge has more than 25 years of progressively responsible experience in higher education enrollment, financial aid and communications. Throughout her career, she has optimized enrollment strategies, remained committed to an inclusive recruitment process and leveraged technology to benefit both recruitment and retention efforts.
“It’s an exciting time to return to Allegheny College,” said Winge. “As a proud alumna, I look forward to collaborating with President Cole and campus colleagues to develop an enrollment and marketing strategy that will boldly share Allegheny College’s compelling story and attract talented students from across the globe.”
Winge is an active member of various professional associations and advisory boards, including U.S. News & World Report Admissions Deans Advisory Group and the National Association for College Admission Counseling. She most recently was appointed to the inaugural Enrollment Leaders Advisory Committee of Common App, a non-profit membership organization representing more than 1,000 diverse institutions of higher education that connects applicants to public and private colleges and universities across all 50 U.S. states and 20 countries. She is featured in the book, "Brand Up: The Ultimate Playbook for College and Career Success in the Digital World," by Stacey Ross Cohen with Jason Shaffer and Alan Katzman (from Post Hill Press, April 2023).
About Allegheny College
Allegheny College, founded in 1815, is one of the nation’s most historic and innovative four-year colleges with the unique requirement of completing a major and minor in different academic areas. This multidisciplinary learning breaks the conventional mold to provide creative, independent thinkers with a path for educational depth and intellectual growth, preparing them for careers that may not yet exist. Located in western Pennsylvania, Allegheny College is one of 40 colleges featured in Loren Pope’s “Colleges That Change Lives.” In its 2024 rankings, U.S. News & World Report recognized Allegheny College as one of the country’s top 100 national liberal arts colleges — and one of the top 25 best for undergraduate research and creative activities.
