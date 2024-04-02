Pulitzer Prize Winning Author David Kertzer to Headline Drew University’s 2024 George and Alicia Karpati Lectureship
Free online event to be held on Wednesday evening, April 3, “World War II and the Holocaust: What the Vatican Did – and Didn’t Do”MADISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drew University welcomes Pulitzer Prize-winning author and leading Vatican scholar David I. Kertzer to headline its 2024 George and Alicia Karpati Lectureship on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. ET. Kertzer will discuss his latest book, "The Pope at War: The Secret History of Pius XII, Mussolini, and Hitler," with Drew University President Hilary Link, Ph.D., herself a noted Italian scholar, in a thought-provoking, hour-long online conversation.
The special virtual event is free online to the Drew University community and general public, thanks to the generous support of Michael and Noémi Neidorff, in honor of her parents. The George and Alicia Karpati Lectureship Series brings outstanding authors and scholars in Jewish Studies, Eastern European history and Holocaust Studies to Drew University. Advance registration is required at drew.edu/kertzer
David Kertzer is an anthropologist, historian, author of a dozen books and the winner of the 2015 Pulitzer Prize for Biography for The Pope and Mussolini. He was a finalist for the 1997 National Book Award in Nonfiction for The Kidnapping of Edgardo Mortara. Kertzer is the Paul Dupee University Professor of Social Science Emeritus at Brown University.
An instant New York Times bestseller, “The Pope at War” chronicles Pope Pius XII’s actions as World War II expanded across Europe and the Nazis began exterminating millions of Jews. Kertzer reveals how the pope set aside moral leadership to preserve the church’s power. This ground-breaking work has been hailed as “the most important book ever written about the Catholic Church and its conduct during World War II.”
Hilary L. Link, Ph.D., is Drew University’s 15th president. Formerly the Dean of Temple University Rome as well as president of Allegheny College in Pennsylvania, she is a noted scholar of Italian language and literature and advocate of Renaissance Thinking. In her 20-year career, Dr. Link has served as a Presidential Fellow of the Association of International Education Administrators, Vice Chair of the American Overseas School of Rome Board of Trustees, and as a member of the Centro Americani Board of Directors. She is the recipient of a variety of honors, including the Pi Mu Iota Award for the highest achievement in the Italian Department at Stanford University.
