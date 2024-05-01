Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,610 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,698 in the last 365 days.

X (previously TWITTER) Suspended 5 accounts to a 28M Impressions community

Gbt

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- #GiveBackToken, or #GBT, is a digital asset of a unique global foundation based on #TUE, which stands for TRUST, UNITY, and EDUCATION.

#GBT aims to support whoever is affected by this financial system, keeping in mind that a large portion of the world's population is suffering from the monopoly of wealth being controlled by 3% of the world's richest people for years now.

#GBT was able to accumulate, within a very short period, more than 80K followers on Twitter and 16K members on Telegram. This one-of-a-kind crypto project, which has both SOCIAL and BLOCKCHAIN utilities, has been primarily based on the DCA strategy (dollar-cost averaging), which has been proven to be the most effective and reliable way to invest in crypto.

#GBT aims to redistribute the world's wealth in a fair way, and that is based on how much each person has invested in the #GBTFOUNDATION supply.

#GBT accomplished the 700-holders milestone has been in just over three weeks from project launch, which consequently could be considered one of the fastest-growing projects this year.

Not only that, but #GBT is now available to thousands of additional users across the eight biggest blockchains listed below:

- ETH,
- BSC,
- Polygon,
- Avalanche,
- Optimsim,
- Arbitrum,
- zkSync,
- Linea

Simply by linking your wallet using project’s website and selecting "GBT" from the drop-down menu; any wallet linked to one of the previously mentioned blockchains may acquire #GBT.

Having all the above as a mission statement and goals…

#GBT sadly announcing the latest news to the entire cryptocurrency community:

X (previously TWITTER) has suspended 5 accounts to our 28M Impression community!

The leader of the project is a human rights activist, author and content creator got shocked with the news of waking up with 4 extra accounts suspended besides the one who gets suspended yesterday!

Does media still supports the freedom of speech?

Samowel Aboud (AE)
Give Back Token Foundation PTY LTD
+61 412 003 456
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

You just read:

X (previously TWITTER) Suspended 5 accounts to a 28M Impressions community

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more