X (previously TWITTER) Suspended 5 accounts to a 28M Impressions community
EINPresswire.com/ -- #GiveBackToken, or #GBT, is a digital asset of a unique global foundation based on #TUE, which stands for TRUST, UNITY, and EDUCATION.
#GBT aims to support whoever is affected by this financial system, keeping in mind that a large portion of the world's population is suffering from the monopoly of wealth being controlled by 3% of the world's richest people for years now.
#GBT was able to accumulate, within a very short period, more than 80K followers on Twitter and 16K members on Telegram. This one-of-a-kind crypto project, which has both SOCIAL and BLOCKCHAIN utilities, has been primarily based on the DCA strategy (dollar-cost averaging), which has been proven to be the most effective and reliable way to invest in crypto.
#GBT aims to redistribute the world's wealth in a fair way, and that is based on how much each person has invested in the #GBTFOUNDATION supply.
#GBT accomplished the 700-holders milestone has been in just over three weeks from project launch, which consequently could be considered one of the fastest-growing projects this year.
Not only that, but #GBT is now available to thousands of additional users across the eight biggest blockchains listed below:
- ETH,
- BSC,
- Polygon,
- Avalanche,
- Optimsim,
- Arbitrum,
- zkSync,
- Linea
Simply by linking your wallet using project’s website and selecting "GBT" from the drop-down menu; any wallet linked to one of the previously mentioned blockchains may acquire #GBT.
Having all the above as a mission statement and goals…
#GBT sadly announcing the latest news to the entire cryptocurrency community:
X (previously TWITTER) has suspended 5 accounts to our 28M Impression community!
The leader of the project is a human rights activist, author and content creator got shocked with the news of waking up with 4 extra accounts suspended besides the one who gets suspended yesterday!
Does media still supports the freedom of speech?
Samowel Aboud (AE)
Give Back Token Foundation PTY LTD
+61 412 003 456
