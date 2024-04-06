Submit Release
GiveBackToken Monthversary & The Launch of GBTpromoAgency

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, April 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- #GiveBackToken, or #GBT, is a digital asset of a unique global foundation based on #TUE, which stands for TRUST, UNITY, and EDUCATION.
 
#GBT aims to support whoever is affected by this financial system, keeping in mind that a large portion of the world's population is suffering from the monopoly of wealth being controlled by 3% of the world's richest people for years now.
 
#GiveBackToken is a registered, audited, and transparent cryptocurrency project with a 99% “give back” to #GBT holders strategy, with 33% burning wallets and the remaining 66% evenly divided between buyback and BNB rewards for stacking for any amount of sales above the original locked 1000 BNB.
 
#GBT was able to accumulate, within a very short period, more than 60K followers on Twitter and 18K members on Telegram. This one-of-a-kind crypto project, which has both SOCIAL and BLOCKCHAIN utilities, has been primarily based on the DCA strategy (dollar-cost averaging), which has been proven to be the most effective and reliable way to invest in crypto.

#GBT aims to redistribute the world's wealth in a fair way, and that is based on how much each person has invested in the #GBTFOUNDATION supply.
 
#GBT accomplished the 700-holders milestone has been in just over three weeks from project launch, which consequently could be considered one of the fastest-growing projects this year.
 
Not only that, but #GBT is now available to thousands of additional users across the eight biggest blockchains listed below:
 
- ETH,
- BSC,
- Polygon,
- Avalanche,
- Optimsim,
- Arbitrum,
- zkSync,
- Linea

Simply by linking your wallet using project’s website and selecting "GBT" from the drop-down menu; any wallet linked to one of the previously mentioned blockchains may acquire #GBT.

Having all the above as a mission statement and goals…

#GBT Proudly announcing the latest news to the entire cryptocurrency community:

The launch of GBT marketing Agency with new #:

#GBTpromoAGENCYweAreNB1

More than 90 twitters HOSTS are assisting the extended marketing campaign which goes all the way until 17.04.24

Samowel Aboud (AE)
Give Back Token Foundation PTY LTD
+61 412 003 456
#GBT & #TUE

You just read:

