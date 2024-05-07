Bestselling Georgia Author Donna Hodges Releases New Book: "Spirits, Dreams, and Prophecies"
This new book by Donna Hodges will empower readers with End-Time Prophecy Insights for Spiritual and Personal Transformation.
Donna Hodges is a rare, unique . . . prolific writer. She writes with . . . a powerful prophetic anointing . . . of positive hope and God's unconditional love and salvation.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bestselling Author Donna Hodges has released her new book, “Spirits, Dreams, and Prophecies: Unlocking the Heavenly Realm to Understand, Prophecy, Dreams, and Visions from God,” offering a beacon of light in the darkness, delivering powerful messages of end-time prophecy and divine guidance that will inspire and uplift readers on their spiritual journey.
— Elder Joshua Moorer - Host of JESUS & COFFEE, San Francisco, CA.
Speaking to the media, Donna Hodges said, “In a world filled with uncertainty, finding hope and guidance can sometimes feel like an insurmountable task. But fear not! My book, "Spirits, Dreams, and Prophecies," is here to guide you along your journey.'”
Drawing upon her deep connection to the Holy Spirit, Donna Hodges shares profound insights into recognizing and interpreting divine messages embedded in dreams, visions, and daily experiences. Rooted in the biblical teachings of Hosea 4:6 KJV, which emphasizes the importance of seeking wisdom and understanding, this book serves as a roadmap for navigating life's challenges and embracing one's unique purpose.
Despite the weighty truths Donna Hodges shares, her writing exudes warmth and encouragement, reminding readers that they are never alone and that God has a plan for their lives.
Whether facing personal struggles or seeking spiritual guidance, "Spirits, Dreams, and Prophecies," offers a transformative journey of self-discovery and spiritual enlightenment.
About the Author:
Donna "Portuguese" Hodges is an esteemed American author with over two decades of writing experience. Born and raised in Pensacola, FL, Donna's journey has been one of profound spiritual growth and development. Donna has produced stage plays, including "I'm Sorry Momma," and "Steppin' Out," and her most notable production, "Excuse Me Miss but I'm in Love with Your Husband," which garnered acclaim in Pensacola, FL, and beyond.
Donna's latest work, "Spirits, Dreams, and Prophecies," reflects her unwavering commitment to sharing God's message of love and hope with readers worldwide. Through dreams and prophecies, Donna continues to expand her gifts and inspire others to trust in the power of divine guidance.
About the Publisher:
Higgins Publishing is a Christian Publishing Company that has been a beacon of support for aspiring authors for over 20 years. Specializing in helping business owners, entrepreneurs, speakers, and coaches publish books that reinforce their brand and forge lasting bonds with their clients. Higgins Publishing has assisted writers from across the globe in realizing their dream of becoming bestselling authors.
"Spirits, Dreams, and Prophecies: Unlocking the Heavenly Realm to Understand, Prophecy, Dreams, and Visions from God," Paperback Edition (ISBN 978-1-941580-97-4) * Now available for purchase at Higgins Publishing, Ingram Distributors and Online Retailers.
For author interviews, speaking engagements, and book signings, visit https://donnahodgesauthor.com.
