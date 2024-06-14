Verbal AUTISM Unveils Groundbreaking App to Transform Communication for Non-Verbal Individuals on the Autism Spectrum
This state-of-the-art tool aims to empower users by providing them with a voice through advanced, user-friendly technology.
We are thrilled to introduce Verbal AUTISM Plus, which represents a major step forward in assistive communication technology,”MISSION VIEJO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verbal AUTISM, a leader in assistive communication technology, is excited to announce the launch of its innovative new app, Verbal AUTISM Plus, designed to significantly enhance the communication abilities of non-verbal individuals, particularly those affected by Autism. This state-of-the-art tool aims to empower users by providing them with a voice through advanced, user-friendly technology.
— Taylour Arami, Managing Partner of Verbal AUTISM
Verbal AUTISM Plus has been meticulously crafted to address the diverse needs of the autism community. With its intuitive design and customizable features, the app allows users to express their thoughts, needs, and emotions in a way that was never before possible. The app integrates visual aids, such as picture and symbol support, with text-to-speech functionality, and real-time communication capabilities.
"We are thrilled to introduce Verbal AUTISM Plus, which represents a major step forward in assistive communication technology," said Taylour Arami, Managing Partner of Verbal AUTISM. "Our mission is to provide innovative solutions that can create life-changing outcomes for individuals with communication challenges. This app is not just a tool; it’s a bridge to the world for many who have been without a voice."
The app is designed to be accessible and supportive for users of all ages and abilities. It features a simple, user-friendly interface that can be customized to fit the specific preferences and needs of each user.
Verbal AUTISM Plus is now available for download on Apple and Android devices.
For more information about Verbal AUTISM Plus, please visit www.verbalautism.com.
About Verbal AUTISM Plus:
Verbal AUTISM Plus is dedicated to developing assistive communication technologies that empower non-verbal individuals and those with communication difficulties to engage fully with the world around them. Our products are designed to support not just communication but also education, social integration, and personal growth.
Amir Arami
Verbal AUTISM
+1 661-484-3258
email us here