Verbal AUTISM Logo Adorns Bob Accardo's Race Car in a Striking Show of Support for Autism Awareness Month
Verbal AUTISM is proud to announce its logo will be featured on the race car of esteemed driver Bob Accardo, car number 39.
Our collaboration with Bob Accardo is a testament to our shared commitment to making a difference in the lives of those touched by Autism.”MISSION VIEJO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an exciting and transformative collaboration, Verbal AUTISM, a pioneering force in the field of autism communication and education, is proud to announce its logo will be featured on the race car of esteemed driver Bob Accardo, car number 39. This collaboration is more than just a branding opportunity—it's a powerful statement in support of the autism community.
— Amir Arami - Managing Partner @ Verbal AUTISM
Amir Arami, the founder of Verbal AUTISM, will be attending the race, showing his support for Mr. Accardo, a distinguished philanthropic contributor to the autism community. Mr. Arami's presence at the event, alongside his wife and Verbal AUTISM managing partner, Taylour Arami, underscores their commitment to raising awareness and fostering support for individuals with autism.
Bob Accardo, known for his thrilling performances on the race track, is also celebrated for his generous spirit and dedication to philanthropy. By featuring the Verbal AUTISM logo on his car, Mr. Accardo is using his platform to shine a light on the importance of inclusion and acceptance, values that are at the core of Verbal AUTISM's mission.
This event is particularly timely as Verbal AUTISM is gearing up to release its first children's book in a special education series this April, titled "Sylvester's First Friend." This book is anticipated to be a game-changer in promoting acceptance and inclusion for students with autism and those in special education, illustrating Verbal AUTISM's innovative approach to education and community support.
"Sylvester's First Friend" is not just a story; it's a movement towards creating a more inclusive society. By sharing this story, Verbal AUTISM aims to foster understanding and empathy, encouraging children and adults alike to embrace diversity in all its forms.
Amir Arami states, "Our collaboration with Bob Accardo is a testament to our shared commitment to making a difference in the lives of those touched by Autism. We are thrilled to have our logo on car number 39, and we look forward to cheering on Bob as he races towards the finish line at Sonoma Raceway April 20th-21st carrying our message of hope and inclusion."
This partnership between Verbal AUTISM and Bob Accardo is a beacon of unity, demonstrating how sports and social causes can come together to make a significant impact. As race fans cheer for car number 39, they'll also be supporting a brighter future for individuals with autism.
For more information about Verbal AUTISM and the upcoming release of "Sylvester's First Friend," please visit www.verbalautism.com. For more information about Bob Accardo or to purchase tickets to the race, please visit Trans Am - America's Road Racing Series (gotransam.com)
