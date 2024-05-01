Waste levy scrapped for four more flood-hit areas

Residents in an additional four Local Government Areas (LGAs) can now dispose of flood-affected items at landfill sites without incurring the waste levy fee.

Lifting the fee aims to expedite the recovery process and ease financial burdens on impacted households and businesses.

The Natural Disaster Waste Levy Exemption is being applied to the following LGAs:

Campbelltown

Lismore

Northern Beaches

Port Stephens

This assistance brings the total number of eligible areas to 26.

The Blue Mountains, Camden, Liverpool, Penrith, Sutherland, Blacktown, Byron, Central Coast, Clarence Valley, Dungog, Hornsby, Lake Macquarie, Maitland, Mid-Coast, The Hills, Wingecarribee, Wollondilly, Hawkesbury, Wollongong, Shoalhaven, Shellharbour, and Kiama have already received exemptions.

Residents will not be charged until 30 June 2024, though local landfill gate fees may apply.

The waiver covers waste on public and private land, including damaged building materials, furniture, carpet, gardening debris and any other flood-related products.