Autism Behavior Services, Partners with The University of The West Indies Global Campus Bahamas
Autism Behavior Services, in collaboration with The University of The West Indies Global Campus Bahamas, introduces courses on Applied Behavior Analysis
We are excited to join forces with The University of The West Indies Global Campus Bahamas to expand access to quality education in Applied Behavior Analysis.”LAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autism Behavior Services, Inc. (ABS), a leading provider of comprehensive applied behavior analysis (ABA) services, is thrilled to announce its collaboration with The University of The West Indies Global Campus Bahamas to introduce groundbreaking courses on Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA). This innovative partnership aims to enhance education and training opportunities in the field of ABA, ultimately benefiting individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), other neurodiverse diagnoses and their families.
— Andrew Patterson, President of Autism Behavior Services, Inc.
The course, titled "Understanding Applied Behavior Analysis: Theory and Practice," will be offered as part of The University of The West Indies Global Campus Bahamas curriculum, providing students with valuable insights into evidence-based strategies for supporting neurodiverse individuals in a person-centered way. Through a combination of theoretical lectures, hands-on workshops, and practical applications, participants will gain a deep understanding of the principles and techniques of ABA and their real-world implications for the people and families they work with.
Andrew Patterson, President of Autism Behavior Services, Inc., expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "We are excited to join forces with The University of The West Indies Global Campus Bahamas to expand access to quality education in Applied Autism Behavior Therapy Analysis. By equipping students with the knowledge and skills needed to effectively support individuals with autism, we can make a meaningful difference in their lives. In addition to this, our courses will make it possible for people to receive necessary services on the island."
The course will cover essential topics such as behavior assessment, intervention planning, data collection and analysis, and ethical considerations in the practice of ABA. Additionally, participants will have the opportunity to engage with experienced professionals in the field and gain practical experience through supervised practicum placements.
"We believe that collaboration is key to advancing the field of autism services," stated Karen, Lead Autism Instructor - Bahamas. "By partnering with Autism Behavior Services, Inc., a company with a global footprint in the field, we can provide our students with a comprehensive education that prepares them to meet the needs of individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities."
Registration for courses will be made available soon. Interested individuals are encouraged to contact University of The West Indies Global Campus Bahamas for more information on enrollment and course requirements.
About Autism Behavior Services, Inc.: Autism Behavior Services, Inc. (ABS) is a leading provider of ABA services for individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities. With a commitment to evidence-based practices and individualized care, ABSI offers comprehensive assessment, intervention, and support services to clients and their families in the United States and abroad.
About The University of The West Indies Global Campus Bahamas: The University of The West Indies Global Campus Bahamas is a premier institution of higher learning dedicated to academic excellence, research, and community engagement. Offering a diverse range of programs across various disciplines, the university is committed to preparing students for success in their chosen fields and making a positive impact on society.
Evan Jacobs
Autism Behavior Services, Inc.:
+1 855-581-0100
email us here