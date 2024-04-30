City announces open call for Neighborhood Traffic Calming projects

The City of Lawrence is excited to announce an open call for projects under our Neighborhood Traffic Management Program (NTMP). This initiative invites residents and neighborhood associations to submit proposals that aim to enhance traffic safety and calm neighborhood streets. The program is dedicated to creating safer roads for pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists alike in residential areas.

Interested parties are encouraged to begin the process by completing a Statement of Interest and Statements of Support. These documents are crucial first steps in bringing traffic calming measures to local and collector residential streets.

“The City of Lawrence is committed to driving improvements in our neighborhoods through direct engagement,” says Melissa Sieben, Director of the City of Lawrence’s Municipal Services & Operations Department. “We are thrilled to open this call for projects and engage with our community to provide enhancements to neighborhoods to improve traffic safety and management.”

Based on feedback from the community, the traffic calming project process was recently revised to reduce the burden on neighborhoods to participate by simplifying the application process and providing staff support to help define the scope of potential projects.

Applicants must submit their forms to the Municipal Services & Operations Department by emailing saferspeeds@lawrenceks.org. The program’s comprehensive process document is available for reference to guide applicants through the submission process.

The NTMP focuses on reducing vehicle speeds, increasing safety, and promoting a more pleasant community environment. The process involves a thorough evaluation of each project, considering factors such as traffic volume, vehicle speeds, crash history, and public feedback. City staff will then work with stakeholders to refine project goals and, if approved, move forward with implementation.

For more information about the Neighborhood Traffic Management Program, including detailed guidelines and submission deadlines, please visit lawrenceks.org/mso/safer-speeds. Here, residents can also find a wealth of resources and the necessary forms for project submission.

Media Contact: Michael Leos, Communication and Community Engagement Specialist

City of Lawrence

mleos@lawrenceks.org

