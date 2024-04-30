Governor Newsom Proclaims Older Californians Month 2024

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation declaring May 2024, as “Older Californians Month.”

The text of the proclamation and a copy can be found below:

PROCLAMATION

California is home to nearly nine million older residents who immeasurably enrich our families, communities, and economy through their diverse life experiences, cultures, and contributions. By 2030, one in four Californians will be 60 or older, and over one million will be 85 or older. Californians enjoy the fourth highest life expectancy in the United States, contributing to more people who reach the century mark than ever before with an estimated 28,388 people who will be age 100 or older in 2030.

The impact of our diverse and growing aging population is seen every day, from the record numbers of older adults in the workforce to the statewide efforts to recruit, train and retain a high-quality direct care workforce to personal experiences navigating our own aging and that of our loved ones.

California is out in front of these national demographic shifts, continuing to deliver results in year three of the state’s 10-year Master Plan for Aging. Over the past year, we have elevated inclusive policies and programs that reflect many shared priorities of Californians. These include home and community care essential to our economy and our families; climate and disaster readiness efforts; behavioral health system modernization, including more geriatric care; expanding health care access and affordability, with more dementia prevention, screening, and care; and more affordable and accessible housing, transportation, and broadband in communities statewide.

All Californians can be proud of the progress we’re making to build a state that fully includes and supports older adults, people with disabilities, and their caregivers. These efforts and our work to confront ageism and ableism are a key component of my Administration’s commitment to building an inclusive California for all.

The theme of Older Californians Month this year – Powered by Connection – focuses on the profound impact that meaningful connections have on the well-being and health of older adults. The dangers from loneliness and isolation are very real, including a greater risk of cardiovascular disease, dementia and premature death. Making the effort to reach out to our older relatives and neighbors can go a long way to helping them lead healthier, more fulfilled lives.

All of us have a role to play in fostering stronger, more connected communities that embrace all aspects of aging. This month and throughout the year, let us all celebrate the older Californians who have contributed decades of knowledge, skills, and wisdom to our state and continue working towards a vibrant, more equitable future for Californians of all ages and abilities.

NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim May 2024, as “Older Californians Month.”

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 30th day of April 2024.

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State

###