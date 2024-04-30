BRG CELEBRATES 20 YEARS OF EXCELLENCE & AWARDS HIGH ACHIEVEMENT BY FRANCHISEES
Browns Restaurant Group brought together over 100 participants to celebrate 20 years of growth and accomplishment at their spring conference.VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last week in Kauai, HI, Browns Restaurant Group brought together over 100 participants to celebrate 20 years of growth and accomplishment. Franchise owners from Ontario to BC were present, along with many vendor partners to share stories and to pay tribute to the many high performers within the group.
Sponsored by Arterra Wines Canada, the Awards Gala recognized excellence, commitment, and perseverance by presenting top-performing Franchisees and their teams with awards and prizes.
2024 Franchise of the Year
Taking home this year’s Franchise of the Year award was a group from northern Alberta led by Franchisee Jim & Natalie Rawsthorne.
• Location: Browns Socialhouse Westgate (Grand Prairie, AB)
• Franchisee: Jim Rawsthorne, Natalie Rawsthorne & Darcy Dober
• General Manager: Andrew Adams
The other Achievement Award winners are as follows:
No Finish Line Award (NFL)
• Location: Browns Socialhouse Erin Mills (Oakville, ON)
• Franchisee: Kevin May & Dan Clayton
Auditor General’s Award
• Location: Liberty Kitchen Belmont (Langford, BC)
• Franchisee: Scott Rumpel & Brad Rumpel
The People’s Champion
• Location: Browns Socialhouse Dawson Creek (Dawson Creek, BC)
• Franchisees: Jim Rawsthorne, Natalie Rawsthorne & Darcy Dober
Since 2004 Browns Restaurant Group has been living its values and has been mission focused. Through continued franchise growth and dedication to the guest experience, the company and its many team members have risen to the upper reaches of the Canadian Foodservice landscape. The group is slated to open five new locations in 2024 & 2025 including a Scotty Browns location in Kauai, HI.
