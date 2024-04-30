House Bill 2097 Printer's Number 2973
PENNSYLVANIA, April 30 - An Act amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known as the Human Services Code, in public assistance, providing for coverage for blood pressure monitors.
