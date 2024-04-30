Pretty Porcelain, Up-and-Coming Miami Rapper with Albinism, to Graduate from Florida A&M University

Pretty Porcelain - "Shrettia Elliott" Pretty Porcelain - "Sheterria Elliott" Stop Playing With Me

Despite the challenges she faced, Pretty Porcelain has shown exceptional dedication to her education and music career and her achievements are truly commendable

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pretty Porcelain, the talented and determined Miami rapper with albinism, is set to graduate from the esteemed Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University on May 11, 2024. Despite the challenges she faced, Pretty Porcelain has shown exceptional dedication to her education and music career, and her achievements are truly commendable.

During her time at Florida A&M University, Pretty Porcelain has not only excelled academically but has also become a member of the prestigious Tau Sigma National Honors Society, showcasing her commitment to academic excellence. In addition, she has been an active member of FACES Modeling Troupe, Inc. and REKONSTRUKTION Dance Troupe, Inc., demonstrating her versatility and passion for the arts.

Incredible as it may seem, Pretty Porcelain has managed to balance her academic pursuits with a burgeoning music career. She has performed on tours with renowned artists such as Kodak Black, Luh Tyler, Sexxy Redd, Nardo Wick, Boosie and Miami’s hometown celebrity Trina showcasing her talent and determination in the music industry.

Pretty Porcelain's journey is a testament to her hard work, perseverance, and unwavering dedication to her education and music career. Her success serves as an inspiration to aspiring artists and students alike, proving that with determination and passion, anything is possible.

As Pretty Porcelain prepares to graduate from Florida A&M University, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to her for her remarkable achievements and wish her continued success in her future endeavors.

For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact:

Stop Playing With Me