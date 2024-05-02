Learn And Play® Montessori School Announces New Information on Daycare Program with Focus on Montessori and STEM
Learn And Play® Montessori School announces further updates to its online information daycare programs in Fremont, Sunnyvale, Dublin, and the Bay Area.
Our daycare program continues to evolve as we open new campuses across the Bay Area, now with daycare in Sunnyvale and daycare in Hercules coming soon.”SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Learn And Play® Montessori School, a top-rated provider of early childhood education in the San Francisco Bay Area, is proud to announce updates to online information on its best-in-class daycare program. The methodology integrates Montessori and STEM methodologies to provide a comprehensive learning experience for children aged 18 months to 9 years in age-appropriate ways.
“Our daycare program continues to evolve as we open new campuses across the Bay Area, now with daycare in Sunnyvale and daycare in Hercules coming soon,” explained Kiral Grewal, Co-Founder of Learn And Play® Montessori School. “Our unique fusion of the Montessori methodology with a focus on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) is continuous throughout the years, as we blend education with age-appropriate activities. It's never too early to start learning,” she continued.
People who would like to learn more about the updated information on daycare can visit https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/daycare/.
Here is background on this news. Learn And Play® Montessori School proudly extends its best-in-class daycare methodology to its newly opened campus in Sunnyvale, California. Situated in the heart of Silicon Valley, the Sunnyvale campus offers a vibrant learning environment where children aged 18 months to 9 years can thrive. With a focus on integrating the Montessori method with STEM education, the daycare program in Sunnyvale provides a holistic approach to childcare, nurturing a love of learning while preparing children for future academic success. Conveniently located and equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, the Sunnyvale campus (https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/sunnyvale/) caters to the needs of families in the South Bay area, providing accessible and high-quality childcare services.
Additionally, Learn And Play® Montessori School is excited to announce the upcoming opening of its campus in Hercules, California. Nestled in the East Bay region of the San Francisco Bay Area, the Hercules campus (https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/hercules/) will offer the same exceptional daycare methodology, combining Montessori principles with STEM education. As with all Learn And Play® Montessori School campuses, the Hercules location will provide a supportive and enriching environment where children can explore, learn, and grow. With campuses in both Sunnyvale and Hercules, Learn And Play® Montessori School extends its reach across the North and South areas of the Bay Area, ensuring that families have access to high-quality childcare services tailored to their child's developmental needs.
Interested parents or guardians are encouraged to reach out to each Learn And Play® Montessori School campus for more information and to schedule a school tour. Seeing the campus in person provides a firsthand glimpse into the vibrant learning environment, allowing parents to witness the state-of-the-art facilities and experience the nurturing atmosphere firsthand.
ABOUT LEARN AND PLAY® MONTESSORI SCHOOL
Learn And Play® Montessori School (https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/ is an early childhood education company focused on expanding its Montessori + STEM™ preschools and curriculum. Founded in 2008, the mission at Learn And Play® Montessori School is to inspire children to become self-confident and motivated individuals, providing opportunities for each child to reach their highest potential. Offerings include daycare, childcare, preschool, PreK, TK, kindergarten and after-school education in Fremont, Danville, and Dublin, California, with a passion for combining Montessori + STEM™ (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math).
